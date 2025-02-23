Italy vs France referee: Who is Six Nations official Karl Dickson?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Karl Dickson is one of the officials for the 2025 Six Nations.

The former professional player ended a long top-level career in 2017 having narrowly missed out on an England cap.

Younger brother Lee, also a scrum half, appeared 18 times for his country between 2012 and 2014.

While he may not have reached the international level as a player, the elder Dickson sibling has rapidly risen through the refereeing ranks after starting his officiating journey while still playing for Harlequins.

He joined the Rugby Football Union’s Professional Game Match Officials Team (PGMOT) on retirement, and three years later made the step up to Test level.

A Six Nations debut arrived last year and made the cut for a first World Cup in the autumn of 2023 as one of four English referees.

Dickson refereed a number of pool matches at the tournament, before being pressed into emergency duties during the first quarter-final between Wales and Argentina.

Having been appointed as an assistant, Jaco Peyper’s Achilles injury meant that the 41-year-old was forced to take over as referee, overseeing the Pumas narrow victory.

An appointment as one of Wayne Barnes’s assistants for the final followed as part of an all-English officiating team.

Italy vs France match officials

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)

Assistant Referees: Craig Evans (Wal) & Eoghan Cross (Ire)

Television Match Official: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Foul Play Review Officer: Mike Adamson (Sco)