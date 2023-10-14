Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Referee Jaco Peyper was forced off injured in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Wales and Argentina.

English official Karl Dickson, who had been an assistant referee for the game, replaced the South African in Marseille after 15 minutes, with Wales ahead 7-0.

The two officials share different styles, which was apparent to the Argentina fans, who booed Dickson throughout the remainder of the first half with Wales on top.

The vastly experienced Peyper also featured at the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament, but a pulled groin may have ended his tournament in France and continues a strange history with Wales in World Cup quarter-finals.

Born in Bloemfontein, the 43-year-old made his officiating debut in Super Rugby in 2008

After taking charge of the final of the 2011 Junior World Championship, Peyper made the step up to fully fledged international rugby in 2012

A place on the World Cup panel followed three years later, with Peyper joining compatriot Craig Joubert on the 12-strong team.

Joubert’s retirement from regular officiating to take up a development role with World Rugby left Peyper established as the top South African whistler.

In Japan in 2019, Peyper was selected to take charge of a quarter-final, sending off France’s Sebastian Vahaamahina for throwing an elbow during a narrow defeat to Wales.

Referee Jaco Peyper leaves the field to be replaced by Assistant Referee Karl Dickson (Getty Images)

The referee was subsequently stood down from consideration for a semi-final appointment, though, after appearing to mock Vahaamahina’s actions while posing with a group of Wales fans in a photo posted to social media.

His career at the top level has continued, though, with Peyper given the marquee opening fixture of this year’s tournament between France and New Zealand and a strong contender for another appointment or two in the knockout rounds.

Which games is Jaco Peyper refereeing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

France v New Zealand – Pool A (8 September, Paris)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

England v Chile – Pool D (23 September, Lille)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

ARs: Pierre Brousset (Fra) & Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)

Japan v Samoa – Pool D (28 September, Toulouse)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

ARs: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ) & Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)

Wales v Argentina - Quarter-final (14 October, Marseille)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)