The first quarter-final of the weekend will see Wales and Argentina battle for a spot in the semi-finals at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

Wales have won eight of the recent 11 contests with Los Pumas and were the first team to qualify for the last eight after their 40-6 win over Australia.

Argentina faced Japan in a thrilling winner-takes-all contest in Nantes where a hat-trick from Mateo Carreras sealed the 39-27 win and the quarter-final place for Michael Cheika’s side. The two countries have played each other only twice before at Rugby World Cup with both matches being held in Cardiff (1991 and 1999), so this match marks their first tournament meeting outside of the Welsh capital.

