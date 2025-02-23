Is Italy vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France will be out to re-establish their Six Nations title credentials as they face Italy in Rome.

A damaging defeat to England in their last outing dashed the grand slam dreams of Fabien Galthie’s side, and the head coach has responded with significant changes in an attempt to inject life back into their campaign.

This could be a tricky trip, though, against an Italian side growing into this tournament and with a win under their belt after beating Wales in round two.

The Azzurri came within a Paolo Garbisi kick of a shock win against their neighbours in Lille last year and will be looking for a similarly effective performance.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs France?

Italy vs France is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 23 February.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV 1, with coverage from 2.15pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITX.

Team news

Monty Ioane is ruled out with injury for Italy, with Simone Gesi brought in on the wing. Gianmarco Lucchesi and Giacomo Nicotera swap spots in the hooker pecking order in the only other change to the starting side, but Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi and Riccardo Favretto are all brought on to the bench.

Fabien Galthie swings the selection scythe after France’s Twickenham misstep, with fly half Matthieu Jalibert and wing Damian Penaud eye-catching omissions. Thomas Ramos wears 10 as Leo Barre and Theo Attissogbe come in to the back three, while there is a new lock combination: a fit-again Thibaud Flament unites with Mickael Guillard in the absence of an ill Emmanuel Meafou.

The bench is bulky, even by French standards, as Galthie selects a Springbok-style seven forwards/one back bench split.

Line-ups

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Simone Gesi, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Ange Capuozzo; 15 Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: 16 Giacomo Nicotera, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Riccardo Favretto, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Ross Vintcent; 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Jacopo Trulla.

France XV: 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Mickael Guillard; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Antoine Dupont, 10 Thomas Ramos; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 14 Theo Attissogbe; 15 Leo Barre.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Cyrill Baille, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Anthony Jelonch; 23 Maxime Lucu.

Odds

Italy win 11/1

Draw 50/1

France win 1/8

