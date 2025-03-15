Italy vs Ireland referee: Who is Six Nations official Luke Pearce?
The Englishman will take charge of the final round fixture
England’s Luke Pearce is the referee for Italy vs Ireland in the 2025 Six Nations.
The Exeter-based whistler is long established as a top international official having overseen his 50th Test during last year’s tournament, when he took charge of two fixtures during the course of the campaign.
The 36-year-old started his officiating journey in Devon at the age of 16, and was refereeing in the second tier Championship by the age of 21.
A promotion to the Premiership swiftly followed before a step-up to Test level in February 2013.
The depth in English refereeing has occasionally held Pearce back, though his highly communicative style and preference for pace are well liked by players.
He took charge of his first Premiership final in 2023, overseeing Saracens’ win over Sale at Twickenham, before being one of four English referees at the World Cup later that autumn.
Pearce joins compatriots Matthew Carley, Karl Dickson and Christophe Ridley in being the lead official during this Six Nations, showcasing the strength of the English refereeing pool.
Italy v Ireland match officials
Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)
Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner (Aus) & Morné Ferreira (SA)
Television Match Official: Andrew Jackson (Eng)
Foul Play Review Officer: Tual Trainini (Fra)
