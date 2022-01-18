Italy vs Ireland LIVE: Latest build-up and updates as Six Nations Super Saturday begins
A win is a must for the visitors after their grand slam hopes were ended by France
Ireland know a win is a must to preserve their Six Nations title hopes as they kick off Super Saturday against Italy.
A hectic final day could be in store with three teams harbouring somewhat realistic hopes of securing the championship. France begin in pole position with a bonus-point win making certain of their place at the top of the table when they play Scotland later having dashed Ireland’s grand slam dreams with a Dublin dismantling last weekend. But the pressure could be piled on Fabien Galthie’s side both by the men in green and England, who play Wales in the middle fixture on this decisive day.
First, though, it will be the defending champions looking to finish with a flourish and move back to the top of the Six Nations tree. An historic three-peat may now feel unlikely but all Ireland can do is take care of business against an Italian team reeling after two poor performances against France and England.
Follow all of the latest from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with our live blog below:
Ireland team news
Simon Easterby hands fly half Jack Crowley his first start of the tournament with Sam Prendergast dropped to the bench.
Mack Hansen and James Lowe are fit to return on the wings while Tadhg Furlong is back on the bench after his injury travails.
Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray will make their final appearances for Ireland off the bench, but Cian Healy has played his final Test - Jack Boyle is preferred as the replacement loosehead.
Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.
Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Jack Boyle, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Peter O'Mahony; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Sam Prendergast, 23 Bundee Aki.
How to watch Italy v Ireland
Ireland vs Italy is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 15 March at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
Everything you need to know about Italy v Ireland
The grand slam dreams were dashed by a drubbing at the hands of France in the penultimate round to leave Les Bleus in control of their own destiny as they prepare to take on Scotland in the championship denouement.
Ireland’s hopes of an historic third straight title require a French slip-up in Paris and England failing to take a full five points against Wales.
All Simon Easterby’s side can do, though, is put the pressure on by beating an Italian team that have struggled defensively in their last two outings.
Here’s everything you need to know:
