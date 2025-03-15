Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

France vs Scotland LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations title decider

A title is within reach for the hosts as Scotland attempt to poop the Paris party

Ciara Fearn,Luke Baker,Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 15 March 2025 14:21 GMT
Comments
France host Scotland in the final fixture of the Six Nations
France host Scotland in the final fixture of the Six Nations (AFP via Getty Images)

A Six Nations title is within France’s reach with Les Bleus bidding to seal championship success in the final fixture of the tournament against Scotland in Paris.

Fabien Galthie’s side ensured that their fate was in their own hands with their dismantling of Ireland last weekend, seizing control of the Six Nations. A win here of any kind will be enough to secure the crown, though both Ireland and England can put the pressure on earlier on “Super Saturday”. The hosts embark without their skipper after Antoine Dupont suffered a serious knee injury in Dublin, but Galthie again sticks with the power-packed bench that caused such havoc seven days ago.

Standing between the French and the title are Scotland, looking for a positive finish to a disappointing campaign. Hopes of a title challenge did not materialise for Gregor Townsend’s men after their run of Calcutta Cup dominance came to an end, and the Scots threatened to throw away a strong lead against Wales in the penultimate round, too. A positive finish would help build optimism for the future, though, and prove again that Townsend is the right man to lead Scotland forward.

Follow all of the latest from the Stade de France in our live blog below:

Recommended

Darcy Graham ‘very lucky’ to be back in action after avoiding serious injury

Scotland wing Darcy Graham declared himself “very lucky” to have been able to return and continue his participation in this year’s Six Nations after his “nasty” accident in last month’s defeat by Ireland.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital after becoming unconscious following a sickening clash with team-mate Finn Russell in the first half against Ireland at Murrayfield on February 9.

Graham’s injuries turned out not to be as bad as first feared and after sitting out the Calcutta Cup defeat against England, he was back on the pitch on Saturday and scored the 30th Test try of his career in Scotland’s 35-29 home victory over Wales.

Darcy Graham ‘very lucky’ to be back in action after avoiding serious injury

The Scotland wing helped his side to victory over Wales at the weekend almost a month after being injured against Ireland.
Harry Latham-Coyle15 March 2025 15:00

The bold call that paid off for France against Ireland – and why it is controversial

It’s a seven/one bench again for France, the power-packed unit ever more en vogue in the international game. But not all are fans of the tactic - including Scotland boss Gregor Townsend...

The bold call that paid off for France against Ireland – and why it is controversial

Ireland 27-42 France: A Springboks-style bench proved vital for France in seizing control of the Six Nations - but not all are fans of the tactic
Harry Latham-Coyle15 March 2025 14:40

Six Nations permutations

With the action just getting underway in Rome, here are all the permutations you need to know on what could be a wild day of Six Nations action:

Six Nations title permutations: What France, England and Ireland need to lift trophy

Ireland had their hopes of an historic third straight outright Six Nations title dented by defeat to France
Harry Latham-Coyle15 March 2025 14:20

Gael Fickou comes in from the cold as France and Scotland name teams for Six Nations decider

France have brought in centre Gael Fickou and scrum half Maxime Lucu for the injured Antoine Dupont in two changes from the team that crushed Ireland to face Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations finale at the Stade de France.

Dupont ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments after his knee buckled under pressure from the Irish defence at the back of a ruck, while Fickou has been called up by head coach Fabian Galthie after Pierre-Louis Barassi suffered a concussion at the Aviva Stadium. The 30-year-old Fickou has not appeared in the Six Nations this year after he fractured his thumb playing for club side Racing 92 earlier in the season.

Gael Fickou returns as France and Scotland name teams for Six Nations decider

Fickou make his first appearance of this year’s Six Nations and Maxime Lucu is in for the injured Antoine Dupont while Gregor Brown and Matt Fagerson are the two Scotland changes
Harry Latham-Coyle15 March 2025 14:05

France vs Scotland LIVE

Here we are, then, the final fixture of this year’s Six Nations. A title is within reach for France after seizing control of their own destiny last weekend - but can a Scottish side that has a habit of surprising their hosts do England and Ireland a favour?

Kick off in Paris is at 8pm GMT.

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle15 March 2025 07:36

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in