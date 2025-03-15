France host Scotland in the final fixture of the Six Nations ( AFP via Getty Images )

A Six Nations title is within France’s reach with Les Bleus bidding to seal championship success in the final fixture of the tournament against Scotland in Paris.

Fabien Galthie’s side ensured that their fate was in their own hands with their dismantling of Ireland last weekend, seizing control of the Six Nations. A win here of any kind will be enough to secure the crown, though both Ireland and England can put the pressure on earlier on “Super Saturday”. The hosts embark without their skipper after Antoine Dupont suffered a serious knee injury in Dublin, but Galthie again sticks with the power-packed bench that caused such havoc seven days ago.

Standing between the French and the title are Scotland, looking for a positive finish to a disappointing campaign. Hopes of a title challenge did not materialise for Gregor Townsend’s men after their run of Calcutta Cup dominance came to an end, and the Scots threatened to throw away a strong lead against Wales in the penultimate round, too. A positive finish would help build optimism for the future, though, and prove again that Townsend is the right man to lead Scotland forward.

