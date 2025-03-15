Six Nations table, results and Super Saturday schedule as England, France and Ireland fight for title
Ireland, France, England, Scotland, Wales and Italy conclude another fascinating tournament on Saturday
The Six Nations concludes today with the best rugby sides in Europe again battling for spring supremacy.
Ireland’s hopes of defending their title look to be lost, although they did at least hold serve by beating Italy 22-17 in the opening match of Super Saturday, before England’s trip to Wales and then a brilliant France host Scotland in the finale to this gripping championship.
Les Bleus are very much in the box seat for the title, but after defeat to England, Steve Borthwick’s side sense a famous triumph and will gleefully bid to pile on the pressure and force a nervy evening at the Stade de France.
Wales have shown new life under Matt Sherratt though and will be determined to snap a 16-match losing streak against the bitter enemy.
With a British and Irish Lions series on the way, those hoping for selection in Andy Farrell’s squad have one last chance to push their case and earn a spot on tour. Here’s everything you need to know.
Six Nations schedule
(All times GMT)
- Italy 17-22 Ireland
- Saturday 15 March: Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (4.45pm, BBC)
- Saturday 15 March: France v Scotland - Stade de France, Paris (8pm, ITV)
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match live on the BBC and ITV, who are in the final year of their joint agreement for the television rights. Live streams will be available via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
