England keep Six Nations hopes alive with dominant win

Old rivals will renew hostilities as title-chasing England come to Cardiff for a meeting with Wales on Six Nations “Super Saturday”.

The championship’s fate is out of England’s hands but Steve Borthwick’s side can heap the pressure on France, who host Scotland later, by moving clear at the top of the table with a bonus-point win. A slightly curious campaign continued with a comfortable win over Italy in which England showed more attacking ambition yet lacked the ruthlessness characteristic of a top team. Having made some bold selection calls, Borthwick has urged his side to play bravely and not be cowed by the Cardiff crowd.

The Welsh supporters will be relishing the prospect of possibly spoiling their favourite rivals’ title chances. It has been a long period of woe for the national men’s team, with a run of 16 successive defeats stretching back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. But the arrival of Matt Sherratt as interim coach has brought fresh energy and hope that this could yet be a famous day...

Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium in our live blog below: