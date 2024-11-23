Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Zealand play their final fixture of a long year as Italy play host to the All Blacks in Turin.

After an up and down Rugby Championship, Scott Robertson’s side have produced three strong performances this November, though fell short against France in Paris last weekend.

Italy, meanwhile, have had their progress from the Six Nations stunted somewhat by two disappointing performances against Argentina and Georgia, though a battling victory against their European rivals showed plenty of grit.

They will be desperate to lift their game against a side that ran rampant against them in a 96-17 win during last year’s World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs New Zealand?

Italy vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Saturday 23 November at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 8pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team News

Italt are without captain Michele Lamaro, who injured his shoulder early in the Georgia game. Juan Ignacio Brex takes over as skipper while Manuel Zuliani’s inclusion on the openside is one of six changes. Among those to come in is full-back Ange Capuozzo, who returns to the Azzurri side having come through return-to-play protocols following a concussion.

Jordie Barrett is ruled out for the All Blacks with a knee injury, so Anton Lienert-Brown steps in to the starting midfield. Sam Cane, meanwhile, returns to the side in what will be the former captain’s final Test; scrum half TJ Perenara is also in line to have his New Zealand swansong off the bench. Up front, Ethan de Groot features for the first time this November, starting at loosehead.

Line-ups

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Marco Riccioni; 4 Federico Ruzza, 5 Dino Lamb; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Ross Vintcent; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex (captain), 14 Jacopo Trulla; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Giacomo Nicotera, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Alessandro Izekor; 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Leonardo Marin, 23 Marco Zanon.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Mark Tele’a; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Peter Lakai; 21 TJ Perenara, 22 David Havili, 23 Damian McKenzie.

Odds

Italy win 25/1

Draw 100/1

New Zealand win 1/41

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.