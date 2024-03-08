Italy v Scotland referee: Who is Six Nations official Angus Gardner?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia’s Angus Gardner will take charge of Italy vs Scotland in round four of the Six Nations.

The 39-year-old official took charge of fixtures at the World Cup in the autumn having made his tournament debut as an assistant in England in 2015 before stepping up to the refereeing panel four years later in Japan.

He was selected to oversee this year’s semi-final between New Zealand and Argentina at the Stade de France, his first knockout appointment.

Born in Sydney, Gardner took up refereeing at the age of 15.

He made his Super Rugby debut in 2012, officiating an encounter between the Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds.

By that stage, he had already made an international debut – in November 2011, Gardner took charge of an Oceania Cup match between Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu in Port Moresby.

A Tier One debut followed five years later, setting Gardner on a pathway to refereeing matches at the 2019 World Cup.

Italy v Scotland match officials (Saturday 9 March, Rome)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Adam Leal (Eng)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SA)