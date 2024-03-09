Italy v Scotland LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations
Follow all the latest as Scotland try to keep the championship alive against Italy in Rome
Scotland know victory is a must if they are to keep their Six Nations alive as they get round four underway with a trip to face Italy.
Gregor Townsend’s side head to Rome on the back of another Calcutta Cup success and still hold a slim chance of beating Ireland, who they face on the final weekend, to the championship crown. The title will remain in Dublin if the defending champions secure a five-point victory at Twickenham later, but Scotland can at the very least put the pressure on with a bonus point win of their own.
Not that victory at the Stadio Olimpico will be easy with Italy buoyed by a strong performance against France a fortnight ago. Paolo Garbisi’s kick appeared to have given the Azzurri victory in Lille only to drift to the left and rebound away off the post, leaving Gonzalo Quesada still searching for his first win as coach. But a draw nonetheless represented a significant result to kick start Italy’s new era and they will hope to take advantage of a couple of key absentees in the Scottish squad.
Follow LIVE updates from Italy vs Scotland in today’s blog, and get the latest Six Nations odds and tips here:
Gregor Townsend says there is still more to come from Scotland in Six Nations
Gregor Townsend is desperate to see Scotland hit their maximum performance levels over the next two weekends as they bid to secure a first top-two finish in the Six Nations era.
The Scots are second in the championship table – a point ahead of England and three above France – as they prepare for matches away to Italy this Saturday and Grand Slam-chasing Ireland the following week.
Townsend has seen his team defeat Wales and England while going agonisingly close to defeating the French, but he still feels they are yet to hit top gear for any sustained period.
A very good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of another huge day of Six Nations action. We’ve reached the business end of this edition of rugby’s most storied championship with just two rounds to come, six fixtures to decide the destination of a most coveted crown.
Round four begins in Rome, where Scotland know they need a victory to keep their slim title hopes alive. Gregor Townsend’s side continued their Calcutta Cup supremacy against England last time out and will expect another strong performance - though Italy are unlikely to shirk the challenge in front of them.
It was cruel ending for Gonzalo Quesada and his team in Lille as Paolo Garbisi’s kick thumped against the upright to deny the Azzurri a famous victory, but a draw still represented a positive result for a group finding their way under their new coach. Can they build on that performance and shock Scotland? Kick-off is at 2.15pm GMT.
