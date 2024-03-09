Italy take on Scotland in the Six Nations (Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland know victory is a must if they are to keep their Six Nations alive as they get round four underway with a trip to face Italy.

Gregor Townsend’s side head to Rome on the back of another Calcutta Cup success and still hold a slim chance of beating Ireland, who they face on the final weekend, to the championship crown. The title will remain in Dublin if the defending champions secure a five-point victory at Twickenham later, but Scotland can at the very least put the pressure on with a bonus point win of their own.

Not that victory at the Stadio Olimpico will be easy with Italy buoyed by a strong performance against France a fortnight ago. Paolo Garbisi’s kick appeared to have given the Azzurri victory in Lille only to drift to the left and rebound away off the post, leaving Gonzalo Quesada still searching for his first win as coach. But a draw nonetheless represented a significant result to kick start Italy’s new era and they will hope to take advantage of a couple of key absentees in the Scottish squad.

Follow LIVE updates from Italy vs Scotland in today’s blog, and get the latest Six Nations odds and tips here: