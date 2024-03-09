England v Ireland LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations clash at Twickenham
Follow all the latest as Ireland continue their grand slam hunt against England
Ireland can take themselves to the brink of history as they face England at Twickenham in round four of the Six Nations this afternoon.
No side has won back-to-back grand slams since Italy’s addition to the championship but Andy Farrell’s brilliant Ireland are so far on track to secure consecutive clean sweeps. An outstanding win over France in Marseille was followed by a dominant performance against Italy, and while scratchy in parts against Wales, the defending champions still had far too much for their visitors a fortnight ago in Dublin.
It leaves Ireland needing only a bonus-point victory here to lock up another tournament crown before they take on Scotland back at the Aviva Stadium next week. But Farrell will recognise the threat of an England side hurting from another disappointing Calcutta Cup showing and a team that has often relished being the underdogs.
It will take the best performance of the Steve Borthwick era to knock Ireland’s grand slam bid off course but the head coach has urged his side to attack the occasion as they seek a major upset at home.
England v Ireland odds and prediction
Odds
England win 17/4
Draw 35/1
Ireland win 2/9
Prediction
A narrow Ireland win. England 20-25 Ireland
How to watch England v Ireland
When is England vs Ireland?
England vs Ireland is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 9 March at Twickenham.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4.20pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Everything you need to know about England v Ireland
Ireland continue their pursuit of another Six Nations grand slam with a trip to Twickenham to take on England.
Andy Farrell’s side have secured three wins from three in this year’s championship and will secure another crown with a bonus-point win regardless of Scotland’s result against Italy.
But England showed during the World Cup that they are capable of pushing the world’s best sides close and will hope to again give Ireland problems.
Steve Borthwick’s team were right in the game until Freddie Steward’s sending off at the Aviva Stadium 12 months ago and will be backed by a home crowd expecting a better performance than the one produced in the Calcutta Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know:
England v Ireland
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England v Ireland in the Six Nations.
Ireland can wrap up the title with a bonus-point victory at Twickenham while England will want to start showing progress under Steve Borthwick and bounce back from a disappointing Calcutta Cup loss to Scotland last time out.
Stick with us for all the build-up and live coverage of the match itself.
