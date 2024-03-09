Ireland take on England at Twickenham (Getty Images)

Ireland can take themselves to the brink of history as they face England at Twickenham in round four of the Six Nations this afternoon.

No side has won back-to-back grand slams since Italy’s addition to the championship but Andy Farrell’s brilliant Ireland are so far on track to secure consecutive clean sweeps. An outstanding win over France in Marseille was followed by a dominant performance against Italy, and while scratchy in parts against Wales, the defending champions still had far too much for their visitors a fortnight ago in Dublin.

It leaves Ireland needing only a bonus-point victory here to lock up another tournament crown before they take on Scotland back at the Aviva Stadium next week. But Farrell will recognise the threat of an England side hurting from another disappointing Calcutta Cup showing and a team that has often relished being the underdogs.

It will take the best performance of the Steve Borthwick era to knock Ireland’s grand slam bid off course but the head coach has urged his side to attack the occasion as they seek a major upset at home.

