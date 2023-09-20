Italy vs Uruguay LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and latest updates

(Getty Images)

Italy take on Uruguay in this Pool A encounter knowing that a victory of any kind will take them to the top of the table ahead of both France and New Zealand.

They kicked off their Rugby World Cup campaign with a strong performance against Namibia and Kieran Crowley’s side will have their sights set on the quarter-finals should they be victorious in Nice this afternoon.

Los Teros, meanwhile, pushed France much closer than expected in their first Pool A fixture, eventually falling to a 27-12 defeat, but will have enough confidence to back up that performance after a six-day turnaround.

This match is set to be a close and exciting affair and could set Italy up as favourites to progress should they also secure another bonus point.

Follow all the action from the Stade de Nice below. Plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips here.