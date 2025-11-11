Wales dealt huge blow as severity of Jac Morgan injury confirmed
Morgan dislocated his shoulder in the defeat to Argentina and will miss the rest of the Quilter Nations Series campaign
Wales rugby have been dealt a huge injury blow with captain Jac Morgan set to miss the remainder of their November internationals after dislocating his shoulder.
Morgan was injured after scoring a try in the 52-28 defeat to Argentina that opened Wales’s Quilter Nations Series campaign.
Head coach Steve Tandy indicated post-match that the flanker had suffered a significant shoulder injury and a dislocation has now been confirmed, with the 25-year-old dropping out of the Wales squad.
Ospreys teammate Harri Deaves has been called up to replace British and Irish Lion Morgan ahead of the crucial clash with Japan at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.
"We’re all gutted to lose Jac – he’s a world-class player, as well as a great man off the pitch,” Tandy said. “But this gives an opportunity now for someone else and Harri has been performing strongly for the Ospreys for a consistent period."
Hooker Dewi Lake will assume the captaincy having led Wales to their first win in 18 matches during their two-Test tour of Japan in July.
Tandy may, meanwhile, consider a back-row reshuffle in his starting side as he seeks his first victory since taking charge. Cardiff’s Alex Mann started on the blindside against the Pumas but can also play on the other flank, while the promising Morgan Morse and athletic Taine Plumtree are other options to come into the squad.
Wales have already lost Taulupe Faletau to injury this autumn, although Tandy allayed fears over Aaron Wainwright after the No 8’s withdrawal against Argentina.
"I think he had a fair bit of cramp," Tandy said of Wainwright. "We’ve got to look at him and assess him over the next couple of hours."
The encounter with Japan could be vital in determining Wales’s fate at the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The draw for the tournament is set to be made on 3 December, with the qualifiers banded into groups of six based on their place in the world rankings.
Wales currently sit 12th in the standings, narrowly ahead of their opponents, and have tough Tests against New Zealand and South Africa to come this autumn.
