Australia star Jake Gordon rejects lucrative offers to commit to Wallabies until 2027 World Cup

Scrum half Jake Gordon has joined a string of fellow Wallabies in rejecting lucrative offers from abroad and committing to Australian rugby through to the end of the 2027 World Cup.

Gordon, who had attracted offers from French, English and Japanese clubs, said he was excited by the prospect of facing the British and Irish Lions in July and August this year as well as making his World Cup debut on home soil.

The 31-year-old started nine tests under Joe Schmidt last season and looks likely to vie with Tate McDermott for the No 9 shirt in the three tests against the Lions.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't see what was overseas," he told reporters in Sydney.

"I thought the opportunity with Joe staying on for another year and possibly being able to play the Lions series and a home World Cup ... was too good to pass up."

Schmidt last week agreed to stay on until the middle of next year before handing the Wallabies coaching reins over to Queensland Reds boss Les Kiss.

"Last year, I thought I had a decent year at test level. I'm hungry to go better," Gordon added.

"I really enjoyed my time under Joe, I really simplified the way I needed to play for him, which was great. To be fair, the whole coaching team did a great job and I think you could see our progression.

"We really started to find our game later in the (year)."

open image in gallery Jake Gordon will continue to captain the Waratahs ( Getty Images )

Wallabies Len Ikitau, Fraser McReight, Nick Frost, Harry Wilson, Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Philip, Isaac Kailea and Lachlan Lonergan have all recently signed contract extensions with Rugby Australia (RA).

Gordon will continue to play Super Rugby for the Waratahs, the Sydney-based club he has captained since the start of 2021.

"I do see some longevity in our progression, I do see it getting better and better," he said.

"I just want to stay here and contribute and hopefully have some really good wins."

Reuters