Andy Farrell provides update on James Ryan after worrying incident in Lions defeat

Andy Farrell has provided an encouraging update on James Ryan after the British and Irish Lions lock was taken off on a stretcher following a sickening incident in the third Test.

The Lions were beaten 22-12 by the Wallabies in Sydney to miss out on the series clean sweep they had coveted on a night marred by injuries and a long weather delay.

The tourists had already lost Maro Itoje and Tommy Freeman after the pair failed head injury assessments when Ryan’s head collided with the knee of a carrying Will Skelton as he attempted to tackle the Australia lock.

The Irishman appeared to be knocked out and play was immediately halted to allow him to receive treatment. He was hoisted on to a medical cart and taken off the pitch, with Ryan able to raise a thumb in acknowledgement of the crowd as he was taken off.

“He’s up and talking,” Farrell said, allaying fears of serious injury with Ryan not taken to hospital.

“He was [knocked] out there for a few minutes. But he is back and in good spirits. He’s going to be fine.”

The incident involving Ryan came moments before the players were taken from the field with lightning strikes in the vicinity of the Accor Stadium forcing a pause.

Play eventually resumed after 40 minutes with the Lions unable to claw back Australia’s lead. The series therefore ends 2-1 in the visiting team’s favour, just as it did 12 years ago.

“I suppose there is obviously going to be frustration there,” Farrell admitted. “We’ve said all along that we wanted to win every game, but the best team won on the night today. I just said to the lads, on reflection, it might take one, it might take two beers, but they will be unbelievably proud of what they’ve achieved throughout this tour.

open image in gallery The Lions secured series victory despite defeat in the final Test ( Getty Images )

“I suppose the legacy for us is in that changing room. The togetherness of not just the players but the whole group has been an absolute delight to work with.”