Is Japan vs Argentina on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

With England already qualified for the quarter-finals, the match between Japan and Argentina sets up a winner-takes-all clash for the final qualification place available from Pool D.

Both teams currently have nine points so whoever wins will secure qualifcation. They both earned their sole bonus points against Chile and recorded wins against Samoa and Chile.

Japan go in search of their second RWC quarter-final after making it to the same point at their home World Cup in 2019 while Argentina would make a fifth appearance at the knockout stages if they progress from the pool this year.

Argentina have won five out of the last six times they have played Japan, including the last three in a row. The match will however be the first time the two have met since 2016.

It’s only the second time they will have faced each other at a RWC, the first being in 1999 when Los Pumas came away victorious.

When is Japan vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 12 pm BST on Sunday 8th October at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 11.30 am. Registered users will also be able to watch the match online on ITVX.

Team news

Jamie Joseph has made one change to the Japan side that won against Samoa last weekend as Siosaia Fifita replaces Jone Naikabula on the left wing.

Eight players have started all of their RWC matches so far (Amato Fakatava, Keita Inagaki, Jiwon Gu, Jack Cornelsen, Michael Leitch, Rikiya Matsuda, Kotato Matsushima, and Ryoto Nakamura). Last week’s player of the match Lomano Lemeki returns at fullback. Kazuki Himeno is named as captain and hasn’t missed a tackle so far this RWC after 31 successful tackle attempts.

Michael Cheika has made eleven changes to the Argentina side from their 59-5 win against Chile. Santiago Carreras replaces Los Pumas’ most recent player to reach 100 caps, Nicolas Sanchez, at fly-half. Carreras scored a try and two conversions in just four minutes on the pitch last weekend when he came on to replace Sanchez.

Prop Francisco Gómez Kodela returns to the starting team for the first time since their opening loss to England. Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez remain in the starting team and are the only two players in the squad to have started every RWC2023 match.

Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini start alongside each other for the first time since September 2022, which marks their 32nd time doing so.

Line-ups

Japan XV: Lomano Lemeki, Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita, Rikiya Matsuda, Naoto Saito; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu, Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava, Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno (capt.)

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Amanaki Saumaki, Yutaka Nagare, Ryohei Yamanaka, Jone Naikabula.

Argentina XV: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt.), Francisco Gómez Kodela, Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez.

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Pedro Rubiolo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.

Odds

Japan win 9/2

Draw 28/1

Argentina win 1/7

Prediction

Japan win by 3