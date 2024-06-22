Japan vs England LIVE rugby: Latest updates as Eddie Jones takes on former side in Tokyo
England begin a big summer of international rugby with an intriguing encounter with Japan
England return to action after an encouraging Six Nations as they take on Japan in Tokyo.
Steve Borthwick’s side are gearing up for a two-Test tour of New Zealand later this summer, and travel with hope of challenging the All Blacks after beating Ireland and running France close at the end of their last campaign.
First, though, is an encounter with former head coach Eddie Jones, back in charge of the Brave Blossoms after a horror return to Australia that ended in World Cup ignominy and a premature departure from a role he held for not even a year. But the veteran coach will relish an opportunity to get after England as he takes on his former side for the first time since parting ways with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) at the end of 2022.
For Borthwick — who forged his coaching career as an assistant under Jones — this represents a fine chance for his young side to continue to develop having made significant strides during the Six Nations. With George Ford nursing a sore Achilles, Marcus Smith is entrusted with the fly half shirt, while youngsters like Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Chandler Cunningham-South will hope to continue to burgeon their reputations.
Follow all of the build-up and updates ahead of the Test in Tokyo below:
Ben Youngs believes ‘very good coach’ Eddie Jones has a lot to offer Japan
Ben Youngs has warned England that Eddie Jones remains an elite coach whose second term with Japan will be driven by his recent failures.
Jones and Steve Borthwick will go head to head for the first time when the Australian and his former number two clash in the master and apprentice duel that underpins England’s tour opener in Tokyo on Saturday.
It has been just 18 months since Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union for a downturn in results, yet before returning to Japan he squeezed in a disastrous homecoming with the Wallabies that ended when they failed to emerge from the group stage of last autumn’s World Cup.
Ben Youngs believes ‘very good coach’ Eddie Jones has a lot to offer Japan
Youngs was Jones’ first choice scrum-half for the whole of his seven-year reign as England coach
Eddie Jones sends England warning and reveals Japan’s danger man
Eddie Jones has warned England they will be taken to the wire as Japan target a major upset in Saturday’s clash in Tokyo.
Jones’ second spell as Japan boss begins at the National Stadium where he is facing the side he coached for seven years until he was sacked in December 2022 because of a slump in results.
Adding further intrigue is that for the first time he will be coming up against Steve Borthwick, his former number two with both the Brave Blossoms and England who succeeded him at Twickenham.
Eddie Jones sends England warning and reveals Japan’s danger man
Jones’ second spell as Japan boss begins against the side he coached for seven years
Japan vs England talking points: Hosts in rebuilding mode
Japan field four debutants including a player who still turns out for his university side as they begin rebuilding for the 2027 World Cup. It was classic Jones picking Yoshitaka Yazaki at full-back even though he has yet to appear in a professional game, but the Australian is convinced the 20-year-old is ready for the step up. Japan intend playing fast and loose to suit their strengths and need to avoid an arm wrestle up front, especially with two of those debutants appearing in the front row.
Talking points as England kick off summer tour against Eddie Jones’ Japan
The match takes place at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.
Japan vs England talking points: The indestructible man
When Tom Curry steps off the bench at National Stadium, it will complete a remarkable comeback for a player who has had just 34 minutes of action since last autumn’s World Cup. Curry underwent surgery to repair a career-threatening hip injury and despite the prognosis that he would not return until next season – if at all – he has shown remarkable powers of recovery to be involved on the summer tour. England will need his influence, especially in defence, if they are to topple the All Blacks.
Japan vs England talking points: Marcus Smith’s time to shine
George Ford was masterful as England finished the Six Nations by finding their mojo against Ireland and France but with the veteran fly-half absent through injury, Marcus Smith will pull the strings against Japan. Smith has always been operating in the shadow of Ford or Owen Farrell but with both of them out of the picture, it is time for the Harlequins’ playmaker to prove he can provide the game management to match his creativity on the Test stage.
Japan vs England talking points: All Blacks curtain raiser
Bigger tests than Japan await England on their summer tour and with New Zealand looming in a fortnight, Borthwick has selected a side that is close to first choice in the hope of building cohesion and momentum. The conditions in Tokyo and Dunedin – the setting for their first clash with the All Blacks – will be as different as the quality of the opposition, but a conclusive victory is still vital.
Japan vs England talking points: Master v apprentice
Possibly more interesting than an encounter England should win comfortably is the sub plot of Eddie Jones’s first confrontation with his former employers and first head to head with Borthwick, his number two at Twickenham and during his first spell with the Brave Blossoms. It is a fascinating duel that pits veteran Jones against the man who he guided for the first seven years of his coaching career. Both will be desperate to win.
Five things to watch ahead of rugby’s summer kick-off
It’s a busy day of rugby, with the United Rugby Championship, Super Rugby and Premiership Women’s Rugby finals to come alongside the start of the international summer. Wales, South Africa, Fiji and the Barbarians will all be out on the Twickenham turf a little later:
Five things to watch ahead of rugby’s summer kick-off
The Test summer gets underway in earnest with England in Japan and Wales taking on the Springboks at Twickenham
Eddie Jones’ mind games will not unsettle England against Japan – Jamie George
Jamie George insisted England would not be unsettled by any mind games from Eddie Jones as they prepared to face their former head coach for the first time since he was sacked in 2022.
Jones’ seven-year Twickenham stewardship ended 18 months ago because of an ongoing decline in results and after a disastrous and short-lived stint with Australia, he was placed back in charge of Japan.
In Tokyo today, he will lock horns with his former number two Steve Borthwick in an intriguing sub-plot to the opening assignment of England’s summer tour, which also includes two matches against New Zealand.
Eddie Jones’ mind games will not unsettle England against Japan – Jamie George
Jones’ seven-year Twickenham stewardship ended 18 months ago because of an ongoing decline in results and he is now back in charge of Japan.
Japan vs England
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Japan vs England in Tokyo. Steve Borthwick’s side return to action for the first time since a promising end to the Six Nations with an encounter with a familiar foe in former boss, and Borthwick’s mentor, Eddie Jones, back in charge of Japan after a disastrous stint with Australia.
England are en route to New Zealand ahead of a two-Test tussle with the All Blacks, but will not be taking their eye off the ball against a dangerous home side. It’s set to be hot, humid and high-tempo - can Jones conjure a shock against his former side?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments