England return to action after an encouraging Six Nations as they take on Japan in Tokyo.

Steve Borthwick’s side are gearing up for a two-Test tour of New Zealand later this summer, and travel with hope of challenging the All Blacks after beating Ireland and running France close at the end of their last campaign.

First, though, is an encounter with former head coach Eddie Jones, back in charge of the Brave Blossoms after a horror return to Australia that ended in World Cup ignominy and a premature departure from a role he held for not even a year. But the veteran coach will relish an opportunity to get after England as he takes on his former side for the first time since parting ways with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) at the end of 2022.

For Borthwick — who forged his coaching career as an assistant under Jones — this represents a fine chance for his young side to continue to develop having made significant strides during the Six Nations. With George Ford nursing a sore Achilles, Marcus Smith is entrusted with the fly half shirt, while youngsters like Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Chandler Cunningham-South will hope to continue to burgeon their reputations.

Follow all of the build-up and updates ahead of the Test in Tokyo below: