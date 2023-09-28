Japan v Samoa LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and updates from crunch Pool D clash
A must-win clash from England’s pool as Japan and Samoa look to keep their quarter-final hopes alive
Japan and Samoa meet in an intriguing Pool D clash at the Rugby World Cup this evening.
Both sides are still in with a quarter-final shot despite defeats to England and Argentina respectively last time out.
Samoa face Steve Borthwick’s side in their final pool game and back-to-back wins could be enough to take them through, while Japan’s meeting with Los Pumas on 8 October could become a last-eight play-off if victory is achieved here.
These two last met in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, with Samoa edging a hard-fought encounter 24-22 and another close encounter is expected here
Japan team news
Japan coach Jamie Joseph makes two backline changes to the side that started against England in Nice.
Full-back Semisi Masirewa suffered an injury five minutes into that game, so Lomano Lemeki steps into the starting team, while Dylan Riley is preferred to Tomoki Osada in the centres.
Seungsin Lee, who scored 17 points in the Pacific Nations Cup meeting between these two sides, is in line for a World Cup debut off the bench.
Japan XV: Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava; Michael Leitch, Pieter ‘Lappies’ Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno (captain); Yutaka Nagare, Rikiya Matsuda; Jone Naikabula, Ryoto Nakamura, Dylan Riley, Kotaro Matsushima; Lomano Lemeki.
Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa; Naoto Saito, Seungsin Lee, Tomoki Osada
When is Japan vs Samoa and how can I watch it?
When is Japan vs Samoa?
Japan vs Samoa is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 28 September at the Stadium de Toulouse.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Pool D fixture live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action for free via ITVX.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Japan vs Samoa
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Japan vs Samoa in Pool D of the Rugby World Cup. Both sides can still qualify for the quarter-finals but victory this evening is a must.
Stick with us for full live coverage of an intriguing encounter in Toulouse.
