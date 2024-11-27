Joe Marler decides to hang up his boots after Harlequins match on Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Marler has brought forward his retirement plans after announcing that Harlequins’ Friday night clash with Bristol at The Stoop will be his final match.

Marler’s decision to hang up his boots comes three and a half weeks after he brought his time with England to an end.

The 34-year-old prop had indicated he would continue playing club rugby until the end of the season but he now bow out in front of Quins fans this weekend.

Marler has made 285 appearances for Harlequins since arriving at The Stoop in 2009 and retires with two Gallagher Premiership winners medals.

“The time has come to finally jump off the rollercoaster and walk away from this beautifully brutal game,” he said.

“On Friday night I’ll play my last ever match for Quins. After all these happy years, it’s over.

“The most important thing I want to say to our fantastic supporters is thank you. Thank you for your patience and support, when you could easily have turned your back on me.

“For the kindness you’ve shown – even when I haven’t deserved it – and for cheering my name, even after I’d been banned again.

“I feel lucky to have pulled on the jersey worn by so many idols of mine, and so many better players.

“That’s an incredible thing to me. I got to stand alongside with so many great players and people that have made this club so special.”