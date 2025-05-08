Fiji rugby star Josaia Raisuqe dies after tragic accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fiji international and Olympic silver medallist Josaia Raisuqe has died, with his club Castres saying on Thursday that the rugby sevens star was killed in a road accident.

“It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the death this morning of our player Josaia Raisuqe in a road accident,” French club Castres said.

Winger Raisuqe, 30, was part of the Fiji team that won silver in the rugby sevens at last summer’s Paris Olympics. He had played for French Top 14 side Castres since 2021.

“The entire Castres Olympique family is devastated by this terrible news,” the club said. “He was a wonderful teammate, much loved by everyone, including the Castres supporters who had embraced him.”

French media reported that their Castres’ fixture against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday may be postposted.

The Castres president Pierre-Yves Revol said Raisuqe was a “pillar” of the club.

open image in gallery Josaia Raisuqe celebrates after scoring a try during the French Top14 rugby union match against Toulonnais ( AFP/Getty )

We are in shock following the sudden death of Josaia,” Revol said. “He was a radiant boy on and off the field, a pillar of the Fijian community we have at the club.

“Of course, my thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family and I thank all those who have come forward to the club. Castres Olympique will not make any further comments and asks that the mourning of his family be respected from now on."

Fellow Top 14 side Toulouse said they were shocked to learn of Raisuqe's death.

"The entire club would like to express their support and sincerest condolences to his family and friends, as well as to his club Castres Olympique," Toulouse posted on X.