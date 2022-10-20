Jump to content

Kyle Sinckler signs one-year extension to stay at Bristol Bears

The England prop’s Bears’ contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 20 October 2022 20:20
Kyle Sinckler, centre, has signed a contract extension at Bristol (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kyle Sinckler has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at Bristol Bears until summer 2024.

The England prop’s Bears’ contract was due to expire at the end of the current season, with a clutch of French clubs thought to be closely monitoring his situation.

But the 52-cap front-rower has opted to add another year to his west country stint, having joined Bristol from Harlequins in July 2020.

“It’s fantastic for the Bears to retain someone of Kyle’s calibre. For him to re-sign with the Bears is a huge positive for the club,” said rugby director Pat Lam.

“He is an outstanding professional with a wealth of experience in a crucial position and has added real value on and off the field for us. I’m pleased for everyone at the Bears that he will continue to contribute to our journey.”

Sinckler has earned selection to England’s autumn Test series squad, with boss Eddie Jones continuing to be a big admirer of the 29-year-old.

“It was an easy decision for me to stay at Bristol and I feel like I’ve got unfinished business here,” said Sinckler.

“I’m excited for what’s to come from this group and feel very blessed to play for a club with such incredible supporters.”

