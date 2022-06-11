Leicester Tigers became the first club in history to go through an entire Premiership Rugby season top of the table at the end of every round but unless they go on to lift the title, their efforts will have been for nought.

They are just two wins away from achieving that but East Midlands rivals Northampton Saints are the first team to stand in their way in a semi-final at Welford Road, with the victors advancing to the Gallagher Premiership final next weekend.

Tigers have won three of their last four matches against Saints and head into the contest having lost just one of their last six league matches, as they finished top of the regular-season pile with 20 victories from 24 matches, while Northampton only assured their play-off spot on the final day of the campaign.

Steve Borthwick has turned Leicester into a team that once again resembles the winning machine that they were for much of the 2000s, although they have lost their last four Premiership semi-finals and their rivals will take heart from that statistic.

When is Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints?

The match will be played at Welford Road in Leicester, on Saturday 11 June at 4:30pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 3.45pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Kelly, Porter; Ford, Youngs; Genge (c), Montoya, Cole; Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Chessum, Martin, Van Poortvliet, Burns, Nadolo.

Northampton Saints: Freeman; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Painter; Coles, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Heffernan, Ribbans, Hinkley, James, Grayson, Francis.

Odds

Leicester win - 1/7

Draw - 30/1

Northampton win - 9/2

Prediction

Tigers were the best team during the regular season and have become a formidable outfit under Steve Borthwick. On their day, Saints can beat anybody but Leicester should edge this East Midlands derby. Leicester Tigers 21-13 Northampton Saints