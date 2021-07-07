Lions vs Sharks LIVE: Rugby latest updates from tour match tonight
The British and Irish Lions are set to take on Cell C Sharks in a warm-up fixture this evening ahead of Warren Gatland’s team’s upcoming Test series against South Africa, though the fixture is under threat after a member of the Lions’ coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus earlier today.
The Lions said that the individual and four close contacts, including two players and two members of staff, are isolating and being assessed at the team hotel. The positive result came from a lateral flow test as part of the Lions’ tour screening programme today. All members of the touring party have since been PCR-tested.
In a statement, the Lions added that today’s game against the Sharks in Johannesburg will go ahead “provided the subsequent round of PCR testing returns negative results later this afternoon”.
The Lions three-Test series against South Africa is set to begin on 24 July, but there have been multiple setbacks. The Springboks’ scheduled warm-up match against Georgia on Friday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 infections in both camps. The Lions’ scheduled meeting with the Bulls on Sunday has meanwhile been scrapped due to a coronavirus outbreak in the South African side’s camp. In their warm-up games so far, the Lions have beaten Japan 28-10 and Sigma Lions 56-14.
Follow live updates from the Lions vs the Sharks below.
Lions vs Sharks: How might the Lions cover an injury?
Of course, that’s if each stays in the back row. The Lions’ predicament leaves them with just Finn Russell to call upon as a genuine back option, which means a couple of injuries and they’ll be forced to shift one of their back-rowers into the outside backs. Sam Simmonds is the likeliest candidate - there are some inside rugby who would love to see how he goes at 13, certaintly in an attacking sense, and Exeter do withhold him in the backfield on kick return on occasion. Hamish Watson played sevens for Scotland internationally, so he may put his hand up to do it if need be, too, but the Lions will be hoping to avoid injury if at all possible.
Lions vs Sharks: Back-row catches the eye
The eye-catching selection from Warren Gatland on Monday, before all that has come since, was in the back row, with an athletic, explosive, exciting trio each making their first Lions start tonight. Gatland is expected to favour a lock-cum-six come the tests but Josh Navidi’s very different skillset is deployed on the blindside tonight after his call-up to replace Justin Tipuric, and how the Welsh flanker coalesces with Tom Curry and Sam Simmonds’ not contrasting abilities will be fascinating.
The Lions maybe look short of a taller back-row lineout jumper, so Adam Beard and Henderson will have plenty to do at the set-piece, but in loose and tight each of the trio has the sort of footwork, contact balance and intelligence of running line to cause problems for the Sharks.
Lions vs Sharks: Iain Henderson takes the reins
This is all a little bit messy, but it should be a proud night for Iain Henderson, who has been handed the responsibility of captaincy. The Ulsterman forced his way in to Test contention with a brilliant run of performances in the warm-up fixtures in New Zealand four years ago, though ultimately missed out on an appearance against the All Blacks, but is very much in the mix this time around, particularly after the loss of Alun Wyn Jones.
He’s a popular squad member and has the tough task of uniting this misshapen Lions side this evening.
Lions vs Sharks: Ben Calveley, Managing Director of the British and Irish Lions speaks
Ben Calveley is currently speaking to Sky Sports , and is spinning the situation with a particularly optimistic tone, talking of the “opportunity”
“At the moment there is no intention to deviate from the schedule,” says Calveley. “We are really pleased we have got a game on against the Sharks tonight which will be a really good fixture.
“Nearly all the Lions touring party have been double jabbed. The vast majority have been double jabbed.”
Calveley also confirms that the Lions are working with South Africa to try and find an alternate opponent for Saturday afternoon, having lost the Bulls game. You would question whether that is sensible and safe, however - a number of players are being forced to back up and play a second game in four days tonight, and if the close contacts remain isolated I cannot see how the Lions can put together a 23 for Saturday without player welfare being a major concern.
Lions vs Sharks: Team news for the Sharks
No such issues for the Sharks, the Durban-based side who arrive in Gauteng short of their Springboks but having made it through the week unscathed.
It’s a young, exciting line-up, led by impressive number eight Phepsi Buthelezi. Jaden Hendrikse and Curwin Bosch form an exciting half-back partnership while a 6-2 bench split is favoured by coach Sean Everitt - look out for enormous second row JJ van der Mescht and the broad-shouldered, bothersome Dylan Richardson (who can play on the flank or at hooker) to add some punch later on.
Lions vs Sharks: Updated team news for Warren Gatland’s side
Following further testing this afternoon, another Lions player and coach have tested positive, leading to major reshuffle. It is perhaps wrong to speculate on such matters but it would appear that the close contacts isolating among the Lions squad are all backs. Out from the starting 15 named on Monday drop Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Anthony Watson and Liam Williams, while Warren Gatland has to do without Conor Murray and Chris Harris, too, with neither named on the updated bench.
The starting pack remains as you were, though Tadhg Beirne has dropped off the substitutes list - which includes just one back, in Finn Russell, ostensibly covering nine and ten. And the rest of the backline, too.
Here’s a look at the new 23. We’ll get to some of the funkier out-of-position options should injury strike a little later:
Lions vs Sharks: A day of chaos, but the game is on!
Good evening everyone, and thank you for joining us for a game that less than two hours appeared unlikely to go ahead.
It had already been a hectic week in South Africa, one of two postponements and plenty of uncertainty . Positive Covid tests had struck each of the host nation, Georgia, and the British and Irish Lions’ intended opponents on Saturday, the Bulls, leaving this weekend’s two planned fixtures cancelled and on hold.
Then news broke earlier of a positive test within the Lions camp, one of the management team isolating along with four close contacts, including two players. Hastily the Lions scrambled some more tests to try and put together a Covid-secure side for tonight’s game in Johannesburg to meet the Sharks, who have travelled up from Durban expecting a 6pm BST kick-off but happy to delay to 7pm to accommodate their opponents. Pleasingly, the Lions have just about managed to get a 23 together - with some major, major alterations...
Who are the Sharks?
The Sharks were formerly part of Super Rugby along with the Stormers, Bulls and Lions and finished as runners-up on four occasions. They are the best-represented side in the South Africa squad, and feature nine players, including captain Siya Kolisi.
However, with those players ruled out of tonight’s match, head coach Sean Everitt’s side will be weakened against the Lions. The Sharks played the British and Irish Lions during the 2009 tour, with the select side winning 39-3 against the Durban-based outfit.
Lions XV vs Sharks
15. Williams; 14. Watson, 13. Daly, 12. Aki, 11. Van der Merwe; 10. Biggar, 9. Davies; 1. M Vunipola, 2. Cowan-Dickie, 3. Fagerson, 4. Henderson (capt), 5. Beard, 6, Navidi, 7. Curry, 8. Simmonds.
Lions vs Sharks: Team news
Given the Lions’ last match was only a few days ago, Gatland has named a completely different XV ahead of Wednesday’s match.
Ireland’s Iain Henderson captains the side and starts in the second-row alongside Adam Beard, who is making his debut after being a late call-up to the Lions squad.
There are three new faces in the back-row as Tom Curry makes his debut alongside Josh Navidi and Sam Simmonds, who are set to make their first starts of the tour.
Scrum-half Gareth Davies is also set to make his first start of the series and is joined by Wales team-mate Dan Biggar at 9 and 10 respectively, while Elliot Daly lines up at centre with Anthony Watson and Duhan Van der Merwe on the wings.
