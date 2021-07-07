✕ Close British and Irish Lions in numbers

The British and Irish Lions are set to take on Cell C Sharks in a warm-up fixture this evening ahead of Warren Gatland’s team’s upcoming Test series against South Africa, though the fixture is under threat after a member of the Lions’ coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus earlier today.

The Lions said that the individual and four close contacts, including two players and two members of staff, are isolating and being assessed at the team hotel. The positive result came from a lateral flow test as part of the Lions’ tour screening programme today. All members of the touring party have since been PCR-tested.

In a statement, the Lions added that today’s game against the Sharks in Johannesburg will go ahead “provided the subsequent round of PCR testing returns negative results later this afternoon”.

The Lions three-Test series against South Africa is set to begin on 24 July, but there have been multiple setbacks. The Springboks’ scheduled warm-up match against Georgia on Friday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 infections in both camps. The Lions’ scheduled meeting with the Bulls on Sunday has meanwhile been scrapped due to a coronavirus outbreak in the South African side’s camp. In their warm-up games so far, the Lions have beaten Japan 28-10 and Sigma Lions 56-14.

