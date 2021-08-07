✕ Close British and Irish Lions in numbers

The British and Irish Lions tackle South Africa one last time in the third Test in Cape Town to decide this gruelling series.

Warren Gatland’s side were pegged back after winning the opener with the Springboks producing a dominant second half display in the second Test to storm back and level the series at 1-1.

Despite their effective style, many have described South Africa's side as boring, but

“I am not too sure (what you mean) when you say we were slowing the game down,” he said.

“But once again, remember the person that is in charge of the whistle is the ref.

“When the ball is in play, I think all of our players they make sure that they give their best and I don’t recall one of our players doing anything intentional to slow the play down and people must understand the TMO (television match official) is part of the game.

“If it takes two minutes to make a decision, they need two minutes, unfortunately that is not in our control.

“If they (the Lions) want to lift the tempo up, that is their plan; if we want to slow the ball down and make it boring, we’ll do that - as other people are saying we’re playing boring rugby.

“But from our side, we don’t go into a game intentionally to say we want to slow things down.”

Follow live updates in the deciding third Test in Cape Town: