British and Irish Lions vs South Africa LIVE: Latest score, updates and build-up to third Test in Cape Town
Warren Gatland’s side are tied at 1-1 heading into the deciding Test in Cape Town
The British and Irish Lions tackle South Africa one last time in the third Test in Cape Town to decide this gruelling series.
Warren Gatland’s side were pegged back after winning the opener with the Springboks producing a dominant second half display in the second Test to storm back and level the series at 1-1.
Follow live updates in the deciding third Test in Cape Town:
Lions vs South Africa: Third Test
Deciding South Africa Test may define Warren Gatland’s legacy as Lions coach
Win against the world champions and he will have two Test series victories and move into the pantheon of great Lions coaches
Lions vs South Africa: The decider
On such occasions legacies and legends can be defined. For the last time for four years it is a British and Irish Lions matchday; a fraught tour of unrest in every possible sense, contested in the strangest circumstances, has reached its denouement, and it all comes down to this. 80 minutes stand between the Lions and South Africa and series victory - and with twelve years to wait and chew upon what occurs before these two meet again, there is plenty on the line.
South Africa criticised for boring style
Despite their effective style, many have described Rassie Erasmus’ side as boring, but his assistant Mzwandile Stick has hit back at their critics: “I am not too sure (what you mean) when you say we were slowing the game down. But once again, remember the person that is in charge of the whistle is the ref.
“When the ball is in play, I think all of our players they make sure that they give their best and I don’t recall one of our players doing anything intentional to slow the play down and people must understand the TMO (television match official) is part of the game. If it takes two minutes to make a decision, they need two minutes, unfortunately that is not in our control.
“If they (the Lions) want to lift the tempo up, that is their plan; if we want to slow the ball down and make it boring, we’ll do that - as other people are saying we’re playing boring rugby. But from our side, we don’t go into a game intentionally to say we want to slow things down.”
Lions vs South Africa Prediction
The Lions want to make a quicker game, but the Springboks have laid down a marker for what's needed to stop that happening.
Lions vs South Africa Odds
Lions 8/5
Draw 22/1
South Africa 11/10
Lions vs South Africa Line-ups
Lions: Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.
Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds, Conor Murray, Finn Russell, Elliot Daly.
South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (c), Mostert, Wiese
Replacements: Marx, Nyakane, Koch, Van Staden, Smith, Jantjies, Steyn, Willemse
Lions vs South Africa Team News
Warren Gatland has opted for multiple changes for the final Test, with Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Bundee Aki and Josh Adams among those coming into the XV. Criticism came for not enough creativity in the second Test in particular, so these changes will look to aid that improvement.
Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit are both out injured for South Africa, with Cobus Reinach and Lood De Jager both coming into the side as the hosts look to put together back-to-back victories.
