Four years after a drawn Test series against New Zealand, the British and Irish Lions go back into top-level battle against world champions South Africa.

Despite enduring a chaotic build-up to the three match series due to the coronavirus, the Lions have lost just once since uniting as a squad a little over a month ago.

Coach Warren Gatland is able to call upon captain Alun Wyn Jones from the start after the second row’s remarkable recovery from a dislocated shoulder sustained just four weeks ago.

Jones will have to lead from the front against a formidable South African side, who have played little rugby since winning the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Here is everything you need to know about the First Test:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Cape Town a on Saturday 10 July.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will air the fixture live, with the action also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and via the SkyGo app.

What is the team news?

South Africa XV (1-15): Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (c), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie Le Roux

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Lood de Jager, Rynhardt Elstadt; Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Damian Willemse

Lions XV (1-15): Wyn Jones, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan; Ali Price, Dan Biggar, Duhan van der Merwe, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Stuart Hogg

Replacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson; Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Liam Williams

Odds

South Africa: Evens

Draw: 18/1

Lions: Evens

Prediction:

South Africa 23-18 Lions