British and Irish Lions vs Stormers LIVE: Latest rugby updates from South Africa tour match tonight
Follow live coverage of the British and Irish Lions vs the Stormers today in the tourists’ final warm-up before the Test series.
England fly-half Marcus Smith will make his Lions debut this afternoon while Alun Wyn Jones makes a dramatic return to the bench. Smith, who won his first England cap against the USA two weeks ago, only joined up with Warren Gatland's squad on Monday after Finn Russell sustained a potentially tour-ending torn Achilles. The Lions are experiencing an injury crisis at fly-half with Dan Biggar also receiving treatment for a rolled ankle that forced him to withdraw from the team for Wednesday's 17-13 defeat by South Africa 'A'.
Owen Farrell replaced Biggar in the starting XV against the shadow Springboks side, having just recovered from a rib problem, meaning there is no specialist 10 cover on the bench. Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw makes his first appearance since the curtain-raiser against Japan after finally overcoming a hamstring complaint, with Stuart Hogg returning from self-isolation to lead the team. And in an unexpected twist, Jones is included among the replacements following his stunning recovery from a dislocated shoulder.
Lions vs Stormers: Test series war of words begins
With this Lions tour so different to those of the past for many reasons, and having endured so much disruption, there has been limited animosity between the two sides, with a can-do attitude adopted to ensure each side gets a suitable amount of preparation. With so many potential Test starters involved and the game played at such intensity, Wednesday’s clash lit the fuse, however, with Rassie Erasmus suggesting the Lions were perhaps dodging another encounter with South Africa A today, an accusation that Warren Gatland had little time for.
Gatland was rather tickled by Erasmus’ appearance as an over-qualified waterboy during Wednesday’s clash, but it is on the officiating that the pair have most publicly clashed. After Gatland revealed that he felt Faf de Klerk was fortunate not to be shown red for his tackle on Wyn Jones towards the end of the first half, Erasmus fired back on social media, utilising Twitter to direct his Lions opposite towards a pair of questionable tackles by Owen Farrell. It’s all hotting up...
South Africa boss questions Owen Farrell tackles in call for ‘clarity’
Rassie Erasmus has used social media to hit back at Warren Gatland
Lions vs Stormers: South Africa A lose to the Bulls
It’s a busy old day in the rugby world, with plenty on in both hemispheres. This morning Samoa secured a place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup this morning with victory over Tonga, while New Zealand proved too mighty for a talented Fijian side. A thrilling final encounter of a captivating three-match series between Australia and France provided plenty of entertainment and controversy, while Argentina and Wales is hotting up rather nicely in Cardiff.
Of greatest pertinence to the Test series, however, is the fact that the Bulls (coached by World Cup winning coach Jake White) have knocked off South Africa A, which bore a more accurate resemblance to their billing than the fully-loaded Springboks side that ran out under a misnomer earlier in the week. A fine triumph for the Bulls, who were disappointed to miss out on an encounter with the Lions due to Coronavirus issues, particularly after losing the Rainbow Cup Final to Benetton last month.
Lions vs Stormers: Team news for Stormers with late changes
Unfortunately, it is in the Stormers camp that the late rejigging has occured today. It is largely minor, with bruising centre Rikus Pretorius the only man forced out of the starting side, though experienced former Wasps 13 Juan de Jongh should ensure there is no dip in midfield quality.
On the bench, Dian Bleuler and Marvin Mazibuko have become the back-up props due to Covid protocols, and Cornel Smith is called in to the 23 affter de Jongh’s elevation. The Stormers have very kindly spreadsheeted their newly updated side - Tim Swiel is a familiar name, a former Harlequins teammate of Marcus Smith and chief string-puller for John Dobson this afternoon. We’ll get to some other dangerous individuals a little bit later...
Lions vs Stormers: Team news for Warren Gatland
Thankfully for Warren Gatland, the Lions appear to be as they were at Thursday’s team naming, all-change from Wednesday’s encounter with the A-team as Gatland gives fifteen new names a final shot at pushing for a starting shirt from opening kick-off. As mentioned, Marcus Smith’s Lions debut is of real intrigue, as is the timely return of presumed Test starter Robbie Henshaw, while Josh Adams is back in the team having been hurried out of the side earlier in the week for a very special Zoom call - congratulations to the Adams family on the safe arrival of their first child.
Stuart Hogg is back, too, out of isolation and handed captaincy duties, while compatriots Ali Price and Hamish Watson are two who could stand to gain from a strong showing as they look to win starting berths at scrum-half and on the openside.
Lions vs Stormers: Final warm-up game of tour
Good afternoon and welcome to the British and Irish Lions’ final warm-up game of the tour. After a dramatic step-up in intensity for Wednesday’s bruising encounter with South Africa ‘A’, another group of Lions get their final opportunity to press their case for Test selection. The Lions go back into battle at Cape Town Stadium one week out from the First Test, with John Dobson’s dangerous Stormers perhaps their toughest club opponents of the tour thus far.
This has been a tour of late selection reshuffles, and we’ve not made it through today unscathed, either. Let’s check in on the team news...
British and Irish Lions vs Stormers
