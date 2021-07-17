✕ Close Warren Gatland on Alun Wyn Jones' possible return to Lions duty

Follow live coverage of the British and Irish Lions vs the Stormers today in the tourists’ final warm-up before the Test series.

England fly-half Marcus Smith will make his Lions debut this afternoon while Alun Wyn Jones makes a dramatic return to the bench. Smith, who won his first England cap against the USA two weeks ago, only joined up with Warren Gatland's squad on Monday after Finn Russell sustained a potentially tour-ending torn Achilles. The Lions are experiencing an injury crisis at fly-half with Dan Biggar also receiving treatment for a rolled ankle that forced him to withdraw from the team for Wednesday's 17-13 defeat by South Africa 'A'.

Owen Farrell replaced Biggar in the starting XV against the shadow Springboks side, having just recovered from a rib problem, meaning there is no specialist 10 cover on the bench. Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw makes his first appearance since the curtain-raiser against Japan after finally overcoming a hamstring complaint, with Stuart Hogg returning from self-isolation to lead the team. And in an unexpected twist, Jones is included among the replacements following his stunning recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

Follow all the action throughout the evening: