The British and Irish Lions take on the Stormers in Cape Town tonight.

It’s the Lions’ last tour game before the three-test series against the Springboks starts in the same city in nine days.

“It’s an important game as it’s the final chance for the coaching group to see the players perform prior to the start of the test series,” Lions coach Warren Gatland said.

Gatland said the Lions “learnt a lot” from the loss to South Africa A.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST tonight.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports’ channels. Subscribers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Alun Wyn Jones was named on the bench for the British and Irish Lions’ last warm-up game in South Africa against the Stormers, giving him a chance to prove his fitness for the first test after a rapid recovery from a dislocated left shoulder.

Picked to captain the Lions, Jones was initially ruled out of the tour completely when he was injured on 26 June in a warm-up game against Japan in Scotland. He returned to training with the Wales squad this week and was cleared to play again less than three weeks after the dislocation.

He and Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher were scheduled to arrive in Cape Town on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium.

England fly-half Marcus Smith was named to start at No 10 and will make his Lions debut having also flown in to join the tour late, as injury backup for Finn Russell.

The Lions have problems at No 10 with Russell out with an Achilles injury and Dan Biggar recovering from an ankle sprain. That meant there was no specialist fly-half on the bench for the Stormers game.

Owen Farrell started at No 10 in the 17-13 loss to a South Africa A team featuring a host of Springboks on Wednesday night.

Stuart Hogg has also returned to the Lions team at fullback having been left in Johannesburg to self-isolate because of Covid-19 protocols. He will captain the team for the second time on the tour.

The starting 15 against the Stormers has Josh Adams and Duhan van der Merwe on the wings and Robbie Henshaw and Elliot Daly in the centres. Ali Price is at scrum-half while Hamish Watson returns at open-side flanker.

Line-up

British and Irish Lions: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Josh Adams, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Jack Conan

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Chris Harris, 23 Louis Rees-Zammit.

Additional reporting by AP