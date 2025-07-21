Owen Farrell to captain Lions against First Nations & Pasifika XV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions in their midweek clash with a First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne.

Farrell, called up earlier in the tour to replace Elliot Daly, leads a much-changed Lions side for the Tuesday night encounter at Marvel Stadium, with head coach Andy Farrell electing not to risk most of those involved in the first Test.

Blair Kinghorn gets an opportunity to stake a claim for the full-back shirt after overcoming a knee injury, while Garry Ringrose is back involved on the bench after a concussion.

Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith retain bench spots from the win over the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, while Scottish lock Gregor Brown is named in the 23 just a day after being summoned to join the squad.

“This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two Tests,” head coach Farrell said.

“The coaches’ minds are open when it comes to selection, they have to be with so many players performing and pushing for places and we want that to continue for the remaining two Tests.

“This group know the level of performance that we will require against a First Nations Pasifika team that is packed with talent and power.”

Farrell partners fellow late call-up Jamie Osborne in the centres, with Fin Smith stationed at fly half. Darcy Graham, like Osborne making his first appearance in Lions red, joins compatriots Duhan van der Merwe and Kinghorn in the back three.

Jamie George is part of a powerful front row alongside Pierre Schoeman and Finlay Bealham, while James Ryan and Scott Cummings make up the second row. Flankers Jac Morgan and Josh van der Flier will hope to impress either side of Henry Pollock having narrowly missed out on Test selection.

The First Nations & Pasifika side is formed from some of the top performers in Super Rugby Pacific, and celebrates the heritage of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island communities as well as the Pacific Island diaspora in Australia. They are captained by fly half Kurtley Beale and bolstered by the availability of Taniela Tupou and Filipo Daugunu, who have been released from Wallabies camp.

Lions XV to face the First Nations & Pasifika XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Jamie George, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 James Ryan, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Jac Morgan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Henry Pollock; 9 Ben White, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Owen Farrell, 13 Jamie Osborne, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Tom Clarkson, 19 Gregor Brown, 20 Ben Earl; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Garry Ringrose.

First Nations & Pasifika XV: 1 Lington Ieli, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Darcy Swain, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Seru Uru, 7 Charlie Gamble, 8 Tuaina Taii Tualima; 9 Kalani Thomas, 10 Kurtley Beale; 11 Filipo Daugunu, 12 David Feliuai, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 14 Triston Reilly; 15 Andy Muirhead.

Replacements: 16 Richie Asiata, 17 Marley Pearce, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Mesake Vocevoce, 20 Rob Leota; 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Jack Debreczeni, 23 Jarrah McLeod.