England consider new role for Marcus Smith with Fin Smith in the frame for selection shake-up against France

England are contemplating handing fly half Fin Smith his first international start against France on Saturday, with Marcus Smith moving to full-back in a bold call as they look to end their poor recent run.

Defeat in Dublin was a seventh in nine games for Steve Borthwick’s side, who have beaten only Japan in that period.

Marcus Smith has started each of England’s last eight games at 10 but his versatility was talked up by Borthwick ahead of this campaign, with the head coach previously starting him at full-back during the 2023 World Cup.

France’s tendency to kick long potentially creates greater counter-attacking opportunities, and reduces the value of aerial specialist Freddie Steward. The Harlequins fly half played all bar eight minutes of last year’s Six Nations clash between the pair at full-back after an injury to George Furbank.

With George Ford also in the mix as an experienced option, attack coach Richard Wigglesworth would not confirm England’s assembly of playmakers for the crunch clash in Twickenham, but talked up the potential options that deploying two fly halves together would present.

“I think we are blessed with three 10s that can all play international rugby to a high level,” Wigglesworth said. “Fin has had less chance than the rest at the moment, but he is really clear with his game, he is confident without being arrogant and wants to get better. He has all the things that you associate with top 10s. He is really clear with what he wants and how to best position the team.

“We’ve seen [Marcus at 15] with George [Ford] and we’ve seen him with Fin [Smith]. He’s obviously another set of eyes that are very opportunistic: ‘Where’s the space? Who can I beat?’ Whether it is with George or with Fin, that’s what it would bring.”

open image in gallery Fin Smith could make his first Test start for England ( PA Wire )

Fin Smith’s introduction on the 65 minute mark against Ireland saw Marcus Smith move to full-back, with the pair combining well as England snatched a late losing bonus point from an otherwise difficult second half. They were also utilised together to good effect against Japan in the autumn.

Northampton’s fly half in their successful Premiership final appearance last year, the younger of the Smiths has produced standout performances in a number of big games.

Henry Slade looks likely to continue in the centres alongside the Smiths as a third distributing option, with the Exeter playmaker featuring regularly at fly half for the club this season.

“It does give you an extra ball player,” Slade explains. “When you talk about moving the ball to space, it's always better to have three people trying to do that than two.

open image in gallery Marcus Smith started three times at full-back during the 2023 Rugby World Cup ( Getty Images )

“I feel like whoever plays at 10 or 15 there’s different strengths to each person. I don't think I play too differently. I'm sure my mindset is always ‘where’s the space? How do I get it there?’ It probably just helps have an extra guy with the eyes, getting the ball there.

“[Fin] sees space really well. There’s always going to be space on the field somewhere; you can’t defend everything. Obviously he’s a slightly different 10 to Marcus. Marcus has got that X-factor in terms of beating a man one-on-one and all that stuff, but I think Fin is very measured.

“He speaks very well and, as I said, finds space very well. That’s a big part of a No 10’s role: moving the team around to where they need to be on the pitch. I think he’s been really good at that.”

“When people run at them they’re still decent defenders. I’ve seen a few highlight clips of Fin hitting some big lads, so hopefully he can do that at the weekend if he’s involved.”