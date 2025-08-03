England flanker Marlie Packer avoids ban for World Cup opener after red card
The veteran flanker was sent off in the Red Roses’ big warm-up win over Spain
England have been given a boost with Marlie Packer cleared to feature in their Rugby World Cup opener after receiving a one-match ban for a red card.
Packer was sent off for a dangerous clearout having been deemed to have targeted the lower leg of a Spanish player during the Red Roses’ 97-7 warm-up win at Welford Road.
Her dismissal led to fears that the 35-year-old flanker would be unavailable for the opening game of the upcoming tournament against the United States in Sunderland on Friday 22 August.
But Packer has received only a short ban, which will be served for next week’s game against France in Mont-de-Marsan, and be eligible for selection come the start of the tournament. Packer was given a two-match ban, with the sanction cut in half after full mitigation was considered.
A World Rugby statement said: “Packer’s actions were reckless, and although the initial contact was on the Spanish player’s back, the secondary movement resulted in significant body weight being placed on the Spanish player’s leg/knee. The committee also noted that the Spanish player avoided injury.”
The veteran, a World Cup winner in 2014, skippered the side in Leicester despite losing the full-time captaincy to lock Zoe Aldcroft at the start of the year, and produced an impressive performance before her ruck misdeed.
The back row shapes as one of the most intriguing areas of selection for England boss John Mitchell entering the tournament.
The vastly experienced Alex Matthews, breakthrough star Maddie Feaunati, all-action openside Sadia Kabeya and Abi Burton, a former sevens stalwart, are the other specialist back rows in the squad alongside Packer.
Captain Aldcroft and fellow lock Morwenna Talling can also feature across the back row.
