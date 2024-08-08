Support truly

The search for a French rugby player missing after being swept away while swimming in the sea in South Africa continues, as condolences were sent to his family by rugby authorities.

Medhi Narjissi, part of the France under-18 team due to participate in a four-nation tournament in Cape Town from Monday, was “swept away by a wave” on Wednesday afternoon while swimming with other players in a recovery session after training, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said in a statement.

Two sea rescue boats and a helicopter were involved in an immediate rescue operation but did not find him and, on Thursday, police divers continued the search.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesman Craig Lambinon said they suspected strong rip currents swept the 17-year-old into the surf zone and out to sea. He said that despite an extensive sea, air and shoreline search there remained no sign of the missing teenager.

The FFR released a statement confirming they were supporting Narjissi’s family and further detailing the specifics of his disappearance.

“The French Rugby Federation is, this Thursday, still without news of the young player Medhi Narjissi, missing since yesterday,” the FFR wrote. “Medhi was swept away by a wave this Wednesday afternoon, at the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa, where the men's under-18 team had been travelling since July 31 to compete in the International Series.

“In this dramatic and terribly trying context, the FFR provides all its support to his family and loved ones, to his teammates and supervisors present on site, as well as to his club at Stade Toulousain.

“A police investigation was opened to determine the exact circumstances of the disappearance. The FFR also opened an internal investigation. According to the first elements of information collected, the team participated in a recovery session in a cold bath, by the sea, at Diaz Beach, in the presence of members of staff, in a place where the players had their feet. As the group emerged from the water, Medhi was swept away by a wave and then by strong currents, out to sea.”

The french team were undergoing a recovery session at Diaz Beach when Medhi Narjissi was swept away ( AFP via Getty Images )

SA Rugby sent their condolences and offered support to French rugby and Narjissi’s family, who were expected to arrive later on Thursday.

”We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the French rugby community for the tragic loss of Medhi,” said Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby.

“We cannot begin to comprehend the sorrow the family must be feeling at this moment. Please know that the entire rugby fraternity stands with you in mourning the loss of Medhi. This devastating news has been felt deeply across the rugby community here in South Africa and around the world.”

Narjissi is the son of former Agen hooker Jalil Narjissi and had recently signed for Toulouse. The impact on the scheduling of the tournament, which also involves Georgia and Ireland, has not been determined.