New Zealand and Argentina are looking to capitalise on their recent wins in the Rugby Championship when they face each other in Christchurch this morning

The All Blacks banished their losing streak with a brutal victory over South Africa in the last round and Argentina overcame Australia. The win for New Zealand saw their head coach Ian Foster being backed until the end of the World Cup next year and Argentina’s victory gave new boss Michael Cheika more plaudits.

Cheika has spoken about the pressure Foster will be under but says the coach will be enjoying it. “He’ll be loving it, even when it’s tough mate, it doesn’t matter,” he explained. “That comes with the territory of footy. It gets tough. It’s a brilliant position to have, it’s a great honour if you are in it, and you love it, you get to go out and be involved in footy every day. It doesn’t matter how tough it gets, it’s part of the game, just like when you were a player.”

Follow all the action from the Test between the All Blacks and the Pumas with our live blog below after the conclusion of Australia vs South Africa: