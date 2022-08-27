New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Latest build-up, teams and updates from Rugby Championship
The All Blacks and Pumas meet in Christchurch looking to build on big wins last time out
New Zealand and Argentina are looking to capitalise on their recent wins in the Rugby Championship when they face each other in Christchurch this morning
The All Blacks banished their losing streak with a brutal victory over South Africa in the last round and Argentina overcame Australia. The win for New Zealand saw their head coach Ian Foster being backed until the end of the World Cup next year and Argentina’s victory gave new boss Michael Cheika more plaudits.
Cheika has spoken about the pressure Foster will be under but says the coach will be enjoying it. “He’ll be loving it, even when it’s tough mate, it doesn’t matter,” he explained. “That comes with the territory of footy. It gets tough. It’s a brilliant position to have, it’s a great honour if you are in it, and you love it, you get to go out and be involved in footy every day. It doesn’t matter how tough it gets, it’s part of the game, just like when you were a player.”
Follow all the action from the Test between the All Blacks and the Pumas with our live blog below after the conclusion of Australia vs South Africa:
TRY! Australia 25-10 SOUTH AFRICA (Kwagga Smith try, 75 minutes)
At last South Africa score!
Australia 25-3 South Africa, 74 minutes
Lukhanyo Am shakes free of two tacklers as he angles back against the grain, stepping out of another as he enters the 22. But Australia scramble bodies back and just about survive.
Australia 25-3 South Africa, 73 minutes
A rare glimpse of Makazole Mapimpi in space as he rounds a stumbling Tom Wright on the left wing, but his chip ahead is too far infield.
Australia are soon penalised at a ruck, though, and Jaden Hendrikse wastes little time restarting play.
Australia 25-3 South Africa, 71 minutes
Yet more approving applause for a departing Australian as the fit-again Andrew Kellaway replaces Marika Koroibete.
Australia 25-3 South Africa, 70 minutes
Another bounce of the ball nearly favours Australia! Reece Hodge claims a high hoist out of the sun very well, and Tate McDermott directs a looping box kick into space behind Makazole Mapimpi.
It hops up over Mapimpi’s head, and there are two Australians in close attention hoping to profit. Lukhanyo Am, who has had his quietest game for a long while, somehow emerges with the ball in his clutches.
Australia 25-3 South Africa, 68 minutes
But the lineout fails to function. Knocked on, South Africa scrum.
Australia 25-3 South Africa, 67 minutes
South Africa are twice pinged, the second eminently kickable, but such is the size Australia’s lead that they can go for a more telling blow. Reece Hodge finds the corner...
Australia 25-3 South Africa, 66 minutes
James Slipper and Fraser McReight, who have both produced excellent performances, take leave, McReight saluting the crowd as he walks off. Scott Sio is on at looesehead with Pete Samu into the back row. Tate McDemott is on, too, with Nic White off to polish his Oscar.
PENALTY! AUSTRALIA 25-3 South Africa (Noah Lolesio penalty, 64 minutes)
Over it goes, swelling Australia’s lead and confidence.
Australia 22-3 South Africa, 62 minutes
More theatrics from Nic White, again buying a penalty from the referee as Elton Jantjies fails to vacate the breakdown. Noah Lolesio calls for the tee, looking to push Australia more than three converted tries ahead.
