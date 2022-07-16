(AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland sense an opportunity to claim one of rugby’s rarest feats as they face New Zealand in a titatic series decider in Wellington. The All Blacks have not lost a Test series on home soil since 1994 but Ireland’s historic first away victory in Dunedin last weekend sets up a mouth-watering final clash.

New Zealand are under pressure to respond, with head coach Ian Foster on thin ice a year out from the World Cup, and their opening victory over the Irish at Eden Park now feels like a distant memory.

Ireland captain Jonny Sexton has called on his team to deliver their “performance of the season” while head coach Andy Farrell says the opportunity to pull off a series victory over the All Blacks is “like gold dust”. Sexton, who turns 37 on Monday, added: “It’s a great place to be; creating a little bit of history last week but now we’ve got a chance to do something a little bit bigger and a little bit more special.”

Ireland have momentum on their side, and confidence too after a run of four victories in their last seven matches against New Zealand. “They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us to bring a bit of chaos to that plan,” Farrell added. “And we’ve got to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds as the game goes.”

