New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from third Test in Wellington
Follow live updates as Ireland face New Zealand in a titanic series decider
Ireland sense an opportunity to claim one of rugby’s rarest feats as they face New Zealand in a titatic series decider in Wellington. The All Blacks have not lost a Test series on home soil since 1994 but Ireland’s historic first away victory in Dunedin last weekend sets up a mouth-watering final clash.
New Zealand are under pressure to respond, with head coach Ian Foster on thin ice a year out from the World Cup, and their opening victory over the Irish at Eden Park now feels like a distant memory.
Ireland captain Jonny Sexton has called on his team to deliver their “performance of the season” while head coach Andy Farrell says the opportunity to pull off a series victory over the All Blacks is “like gold dust”. Sexton, who turns 37 on Monday, added: “It’s a great place to be; creating a little bit of history last week but now we’ve got a chance to do something a little bit bigger and a little bit more special.”
Ireland have momentum on their side, and confidence too after a run of four victories in their last seven matches against New Zealand. “They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us to bring a bit of chaos to that plan,” Farrell added. “And we’ve got to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds as the game goes.”
Follow live updates from New Zealand vs Ireland in the series decider, below:
Ireland secure first-ever win over All Blacks in New Zealand thanks to Andrew Porter try double
Last weekend, Ireland claimed a historic first win away to New Zealand to force a series decider following a breathless Dunedin encounter packed with drama.
Andrew Porter twice powered over to help the impressive Irish to a deserved 23-12 victory over the indisciplined All Blacks.
Captain Johnny Sexton – passed fit to play following concussion concerns – added 13 points as Andy Farrell’s side set up a tantalising third and final Test in Wellington thanks to a landmark result.
Replacement All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao was sent off for ploughing into the head of Garry Ringrose at the end of a chaotic 15-minute first-half spell during which teammates Leicester Fainga’anuku and Ofa Tu’ungafasi were sin-binned.
Beauden Barrett’s improvised score and a late Will Jordan try gave the depleted Kiwis hope but they proved powerless to prevent a first home defeat to their opponents, having won the previous 12 meetings.
Ireland secure first-ever win over All Blacks in New Zealand thanks to Porter tries
New Zealand 12-23 Ireland: Prop Porter twice powered over to help the impressive Irish defeat the 14-man All Blacks
Ireland plan to unleash “chaos” on New Zealand as they face the All Blacks in a mouth-watering series decider in Wellington.
Andy Farrell’s side have the momentum after claiming a historic first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, responding brilliantly to their heavy opening defeat.
New Zealand have not lost back-to-back games on home soil since 1998 but Ireland sense the opportunity to deliver a huge statement a year out from the World Cup.
“They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us, like I keep saying, to bring a bit of chaos to that plan,” Farrell said. “And we’ve got to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds as the game goes, like every other game.”
Here’s everything you need to know:
New Zealand vs Ireland
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the third Test between New Zealand and Ireland.
Stick with us as we guide you through all the action from Wellington.
