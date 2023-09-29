✕ Close "It's just another game" Italy defiant ahead of facing New Zealand at the World Cup

Italy take on New Zealand with genuine belief that they can secure a first-ever victory over the All Blacks and reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Kieran Crowley’s side have a maximum ten points from their first two Pool A fixtures, following a thrashing of Namibia with a win over Uruguay, but will know the quality will ratchet up against the three-time winners.

New Zealand’s men suffered a first ever World Cup pool stage defeat on the opening night of the tournament against France, though bounced back in style against Namibia.

They are boosted for this clash in Lyon by the return from injury of flanker Shannon Frizell and centre Jordie Barrett, though regular captain Sam Cane is only among the replacements after his own fitness issues.

Meanwhile Sam Whitelock will become the most-capped All Black of all-time when he comes off the bench, with the lock set to surpass the great Richie McCaw.