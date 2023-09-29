New Zealand vs Italy LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up and updates as All Blacks face crunch clash
The All Blacks take on Italy in a crucial Pool A fixture
Italy take on New Zealand with genuine belief that they can secure a first-ever victory over the All Blacks and reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.
Kieran Crowley’s side have a maximum ten points from their first two Pool A fixtures, following a thrashing of Namibia with a win over Uruguay, but will know the quality will ratchet up against the three-time winners.
New Zealand’s men suffered a first ever World Cup pool stage defeat on the opening night of the tournament against France, though bounced back in style against Namibia.
They are boosted for this clash in Lyon by the return from injury of flanker Shannon Frizell and centre Jordie Barrett, though regular captain Sam Cane is only among the replacements after his own fitness issues.
Meanwhile Sam Whitelock will become the most-capped All Black of all-time when he comes off the bench, with the lock set to surpass the great Richie McCaw.
Team News - New Zealand
Ian Foster is able to call upon the fit-again Shannon Frizell and Jordie Barrett as he reverts to his first-choice New Zealand side. Sam Whitelock is set to become the most capped All Black of all time but must be content with a place on the bench with Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett paired in the second row.
Regular skipper Sam Cane is also only a replacement as he continues to work his way back from injury, with Dalton Papali’i and captain Ardie Savea joining Frizell in the back row. Tyrel Lomax is also in line for a comeback after suffering a gash to the leg during the warm-up defeat to South Africa in August.
New Zealand XV: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (captain); Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga; Mark Telea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan; Beauden Barrett.
Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane; Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.
New Zealand vs Italy
Little more than an hour, now, until we get going in Lyon. Let’s take a closer look at the two teams...
New Zealand vs Italy: Tommaso Allan confident his side can upset the All Blacks
I was in Nice a week and a half ago to watch Italy overcome Uruguay, simplifying things after a shaky, squabbly start to make it two bonus point wins from two. Afterwards, I collared Tommaso Allan for a chat, and found the Italy playmaker in a confident mood.
New Zealand vs Italy: Sam Whitelock set to surpass Richie McCaw as most capped All Black
Back to tonight’s proceedings, and another bit of history for record-breaker Sam Whitelock, set to become the All Blacks’ most capped player when he comes off the bench.
Rugby World Cup: Red card rules explained
There were another couple of contentious TMO bunker decisions in Japan’s win over Samoa last night, with head contacts and red cards continuing to be a theme of this tournament. Need a refresher of the high tackle laws? Our handy explainer has you covered...
Rugby World Cup power rankings
And here are our updated power rankings, assessing all 20 nations and their chances of winning it all in Paris at the end of October. Did Ireland’s win over South Africa lift them to the top of our list? And how far have Australia fallen with a first ever World Cup pool stage exit on the cards?
Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?
We are very much reaching crunch time in pool play at this tournament, with just nine days to go until we reach the end of the group stages. Here’s how the four pools stand and all the permutations you need to know - a useful one to have bookmarked over the next week or so with still plenty to be decided at this World Cup.
New Zealand vs Italy
A very good evening one and all. This Rugby World Cup ushers in the weekend with an intriguing little Friday night number in Lyon, with qualification from Pool A firmly the focus this evening. Ordinarily, the All Blacks would be major favourites against Italy but, rightly or wrongly, this encounter feels different, with Kieran Crowley’s Azzurri playing with clarity, accuracy and real belief that they can shock the world.
A first ever Italy win over the All Blacks would dump New Zealand out of the tournament - the three-time World Cup winners remain winners but pressure can do funny things. Kick off in Lyon is not too far away...
New Zealand vs Italy
Italy are seeking a major shock as they bid to deny New Zealand a quarter-final place at the Rugby World Cup.
Kieran Crowley’s side have secured back-to-back wins over Namibia and Uruguay but know they face an altogether stiffer challenge against the All Blacks.
New Zealand bounced back from their opening night defeat to France with their own thrashing of Namibia and are boosted by the return of several key individuals for this fixture.
But they will have to be wary in a meeting with an Italian side full of potential and belief that they can secure an historic win.
Here’s everything you need to know.
