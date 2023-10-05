✕ Close New Zealand rack up 14 tries in 96-17 demolition of Italy

New Zealand will look to seal their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a bonus-point victory in their final pool game against Uruguay this evening.

Last week’s drubbing of Italy served as a reminder of the All Blacks’ potential at this tournament and Ian Foster will be keen for his side to maintain momentum ahead of the knockout rounds.

Uruguay have enjoyed an impressive tournament, pushing France and Italy closer than anticipated before beating Namibia with a bonus point, but the South Americans will have to put in the performance of their lives to stand any chance of matching New Zealand.