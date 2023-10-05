Is New Zealand vs Uruguay on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New Zealand can book their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a bonus point victory in their final pool game against Uruguay.

Last week’s drubbing of Italy served as a reminder of the All Blacks’ potential at this tournament, and Ian Foster will be keen for his side to maintain momentum ahead of the knockout rounds.

Uruguay have enjoyed an impressive tournament, pushing France and Italy closer than anticipated before beating Namibia with a bonus point.

Follow LIVE: New Zealand face Uruguay at Rugby World Cup

But the South Americans will have to again be at their best to have a chance of matching New Zealand.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here.

When is New Zealand vs Uruguay?

New Zealand vs Uruguay is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 October at OL Stadium in Lyon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action for free via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Captain Sam Cane returns to skipper the New Zealand starting side after featuring from the bench against Italy, with coach Ian Foster ringing the changes. Lock Sam Whitelock will win his 150th cap and make a record 23rd World Cup appearance, surpassing compatriot Richie McCaw and former England prop Jason Leonard.

Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Damian McKenzie are all also brought into the run-on fifteen. Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Rieko Ioane are among those rested.

Rodrigo Silva makes his first appearance of the tournament for Uruguay, with the back-three man deployed at full-back in a side containing seven changes from the win over Namibia. Lucas Bianchi starts for ths first time at the World Cup, with Manuel Diana also joining standout Manuel Ardao in the back row, while lock Manuel Leindekar has a chance of playing every minute of Uruguay’s campaign after again being named in the run-on team.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 8 Luke Jacobson; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Richie Mo’unga; 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Damian McKenzie.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ethan Blackadder; 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Caleb Clarke.

Uruguay XV: 1 Mateo Sanguinetti, 2 German Kessler, 3 Diego Arbelo; 4 Ignacio Dotti, 5 Manuel Leindekar; 6 Manuel Ardao, 7 Lucas Bianchi, 8 Manuel Diana; 9 Santiago Arata, 10 Felipe Etcheverry; 11 Nicolas Freitas, 12 Andres Vilaseca (captain), 13 Tomas Inciarte, 14 Gaston Mieres; 15 Rodrigo Silva

Replacements: 16 Guillermo Pujadas, 17 Matias Benitez, 18 Ignacio Peculo, 19 Juan Manuel Rodríguez, 20 Santiago Civetta, 21 Agustin Ormaechea, 22 Felipe Berchesi, 23 Juan Manuel Alonso

Odds

New Zealand win 1/1000

Draw 100/1

Uruguay win 66/1

Get the latest Rugby World Cup odds here.

Prediction

Another sizeable win takes the All Blacks through to the last eight. New Zealand 63-12 Uruguay