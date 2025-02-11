Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Warren Gatland’s departure with immediate effect, attention is already turning to who might replace him as Wales head coach.

Wales dropped to a record low 12th in the world rankings and suffered a record-extending 14th successive loss following the Six Nations defeat by Italy. The 61-year-old New Zealander was under contract until the 2027 World Cup, but recent results had made his position untenable.

Initially Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt will take the role on an interim basis for the remainder of the Six Nations before a permanent successor is appointed ahead of the two-Test tour to Japan this summer.

Wales next host Ireland on 22 February before travelling to Murrayfield to take on Scotland on 8 March, and they finish the Championship against England in Cardiff on 15 March.

After that is out of the way, attention will turn to appointing the new permanent head coach and there are several names emerging as early frontrunners.

Simon Easterby

The Ireland defence coach is currently impressing as interim head coach of the men in green, with Andy Farrell on Lions sabbatical. Easterby is based in Wales having played most of his career with the Scarlets and being married to Welsh TV presenter Sarra Elgan.

open image in gallery Simon Easterby is the current interim head coach of Ireland ( Andrew Milligan/PA )

Franco Smith

His previous foray into international coaching with Italy was fairly uninspired as he delivered zero Six Nations wins over a couple of years before being pushed upstairs into a head of high performance role. Has done superbly as Glasgow Warriors coach since taking the role in 2022 though, leading them to URC glory last season.

open image in gallery Franco Smith has impressed in charge of Glasgow Warriors ( Adam Davy/PA )

Michael Cheika

An experienced, globetrotting coach who has been in charge of Australia and Argentina on the international stage, as well as Leinster, Stade Francais, Waratahs and now Leicester Tigers at club level. He is due to step down as Tigers coach at the end of the season and does not currently have another job lined up.

open image in gallery Michael Cheika will be available to hire come the end of the season ( Mike Egerton/PA )

Matt Sherratt

The Cardiff coach will take interim charge of the team until the end of the Six Nations. While Sherratt would likely only be handed three games, an immediate upturn in results could potentially put his name in the frame for the full-time position.