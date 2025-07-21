Owen Farrell to captain Lions for first time in Melbourne clash
Owen Farrell will lead the British and Irish Lions for the first time in Tuesday’s match against the First Nations & Pasifika XV at Marvel Stadium.
Farrell is given his maiden start of the tour 17 days after he joined the Lions squad as a call-up for Elliot Daly and forges a midfield partnership with fellow late arrival Jamie Osborne.
The former England captain came on as a second-half replacement against AUNZ on July 12 and produced some eye-catching moments in attack as he blew away the cobwebs in his first appearance since May 4.
It will be the first time in four tours that he has skippered the Lions and his selection presents the opportunity to play his way into contention for Saturday’s second Test against the Wallabies.
Blair Kinghorn has the chance to prove his fitness for the Melbourne Cricket Ground showdown after missing the series opener in Brisbane with a knee injury, lining up at full-back.