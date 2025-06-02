Red Roses unveil World Cup training squad as young guns given chance to impress
There is no place for experienced forward Sarah Beckett in a 42-player group named by head coach John Mitchell
Young guns Millie David and Sarah Parry have been given an opportunity to stake a claim for Rugby World Cup selection after earning inclusion in the Red Roses training squad ahead of the tournament.
The pair, who have both featured for England’s Under 20s this year, are part of a 42-player group that assembled this week as John Mitchell’s side begin their preparations for their tilt at triumph on home soil.
Wing David was one of the stars of the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) season for Bristol Bears, impressing with her pace and serious finishing skill, while centre Parry has established herself in the Harlequins first team.
There is no place in the squad for experienced forward Sarah Beckett, who did not add to her 35 caps in the Women’s Six Nations, but lock Cath O’Donnell returns from a long-term injury lay-off to bolster Mitchell’s back five options and could press for a first cap in nearly two years.
Mackenzie Carson (ankle), Ellie Kildunne (hamstring), Claudia MacDonald (knee) and Abbie Ward (toe) will continue their rehabilitation from injuries in camp, with none thought to be doubts for the tournament, which begins on 22 August.
"We know how important and exciting 2025 is for women’s rugby in England,” Mitchell said. “Today is the start of little wins where we will work hard into the tournament.”
The 42-player squad will be cut to 32 ahead of the tournament, with head coach Mitchell intending to name 18 forwards and 14 backs.
England will spend the next two weeks at London Irish’s former training centre at Hazelwood, and will also spend time at the Lensbury in Teddington and the Pennyhill Park training base ahead of the World Cup.
A warm-weather camp in Treviso will be followed by warm-up fixtures against Spain in Leicester and France in Mont de Marsan as preparations intensify before the opening fixture against the United States at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
England, favourites for the tournament having lost in the final of the last two editions, also face Samoa and Australia in Group A.
Red Roses World Cup training squad
Forwards
Lark Atkin-Davies
Hannah Botterman
Georgia Brock
Abi Burton
May Campbell
Mackenzie Carson
Kelsey Clifford
Amy Cokayne
Maddie Feaunati
Rosie Galligan
Lizzie Hanlon
Lilli Ives Campion
Sadia Kabeya
Alex Matthews
Cath O’Donnell
Simi Pam
Connie Powell
Morwenna Talling
Abbie Ward
Backs
Millie David
Tatyana Heard
Natasha Hunt
Megan Jones
Ellie Kildunne
Claudia MacDonald
Sarah Parry
Flo Robinson
Jade Shekells
Emma Sing
Mia Venner
Ella Wyrwas
