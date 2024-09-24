Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

South Africa and Argentina are both still in the hunt for a rare Rugby Championship title as the two sides prepare to meet again in Mbombela.

The Pumas’ outstanding win over the Springboks in Santiago del Estero kept their hopes of triumph alive as Felipe Contepomi’s side continued a fine campaign that has seen them beat all three of their tournament foes.

To lift a trophy that have not won before, though, will require Argentina to pull off a shock final-round victory over their title rivals.

The Springboks begin their final fixture five points clear at the top of the table and will be champions for only the second time since the Pumas’ addition to the competition if they secure even a single bonus point on home soil.

Argentina, meanwhile, have to win with a try bonus point and ensure that their hosts do not take a losing bonus point. In the Rugby Championship, teams are awarded a bonus point for scoring three tries more than their opponent, or for losing by a margin of seven points or fewer.

But should the visitors secure the five-point swing they require, the title will be theirs regardless of points difference.

If two teams finish level on competition points, the higher-placed finisher is the one more successful in the meetings between the pair. As Argentina would, in this scenario, have beaten South Africa twice, they would finish top of the table.

New Zealand host Australia in Wellington in the other final-round fixture. Both the All Blacks and Wallabies are out of the title chase.

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP TABLE AFTER FIVE ROUNDS