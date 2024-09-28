✕ Close Rugby's Legendary Second-Rows

South Africa host Argentina for a decisive showdown today in the final match of the Rugby Championship.

The final match of the Championship is the reverse of last week’s fixture in South America, where Los Pumas pulled off an enthralling 29-28 win over the Springboks to take the tournament to the final day.

Argentina will be aware that repeating that result away from home is an incredibly difficult feat, and they enter the final match knowing that they require a bonus-point victory over their hosts if they are to win the competition for the very first time. Meanwhile, the Springboks know that all they need is a single bonus point in order to secure the title as lock Eben Etzebeth becomes the nation’s most capped player.

Follow all the action from the Rugby Championship clash in our live blog below: