Rugby Championship permutations: What do South Africa and Argentina need in final round to win title?

The Pumas’ dramatic win over the Springboks on the penultimate weekend kept them in the hunt

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 28 September 2024 06:20
South Africa and Argentina are in the hunt for the Rugby Championship title
(AP)

South Africa and Argentina are both still in the hunt for a rare Rugby Championship title as the two sides prepare to meet again in Mbombela.

The Pumas’ outstanding win over the Springboks in Santiago del Estero kept their hopes of triumph alive as Felipe Contepomi’s side continued a fine campaign that has seen them beat all three of their tournament foes.

To lift a trophy that have not won before, though, will require Argentina to pull off a shock final-round victory over their title rivals.

The Springboks begin their final fixture five points clear at the top of the table and will be champions for only the second time since the Pumas’ addition to the competition if they secure even a single bonus point on home soil.

Argentina, meanwhile, have to win with a try bonus point and ensure that their hosts do not take a losing bonus point. In the Rugby Championship, teams are awarded a bonus point for scoring three tries more than their opponent, or for losing by a margin of seven points or fewer.

But should the visitors secure the five-point swing they require, the title will be theirs regardless of points difference.

If two teams finish level on competition points, the higher-placed finisher is the one more successful in the meetings between the pair. As Argentina would, in this scenario, have beaten South Africa twice, they would finish top of the table.

New Zealand host Australia in Wellington in the other final-round fixture. Both the All Blacks and Wallabies are out of the title chase.

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP TABLE AFTER FIVE ROUNDS

PosTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints differencePts
1South Africa540114087+5319
2Argentina5302163147+1614
3New Zealand5203142125+1711
4Australia510494180−865

