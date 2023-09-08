Rugby World Cup 2023 LIVE: Latest updates ahead of opening clash between France and New Zealand
The World Cup begins with a clash of two contenders in Paris
The Rugby World Cup is here with excitement building ahead of this evening’s opening fixture.
It should be a thrilling curtain raiser in Paris, with hosts France taking on New Zealand in an early clash of contenders.
Both sides are dealing with injury issues but the encounter could offer a chance for either side to lay down an opening night statement of intent.
England, meanwhile, kick their tournament off on Saturday, with Steve Borthwick producing a first line-up containing a number of surprise selections. They face Argentina, with both sides due to speak at the Stade Velodrome on match eve.
Scotland are also in Marseille, with Gregor Townsend ready to name his team later on Friday. South Africa confirmed their squad earlier in the week for a vital first encounter in a competitive Pool B.
Rugby World Cup 2023: Alex Mitchell on his surprise start for England
England’s starting scrum half has been speaking at the Stade Velodrome ahead of the opening fixture against Argentina.
“Obviously for me it has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Being out of the squad and then back in to get a shot tomorrow. It’s been a bit weird, but I’m very excited.
“It’s massive. As a kid, it’s the thing you dream of. To start in the first World Cup game is a massive honour. Hopefully we can get the result.
“It was a pretty positive conversation. There was a lot of competition in my position. I stayed fit, stayed ready and then got the call to come in.”
Rugby World Cup: Antoine Dupont has the answer to France pressure
And as the home favourites sashay into the spotlight, Luke Baker looks at Antoine Dupont, almost indisputably the best player in the world and the face of this fabulous French side.
Rugby World Cup: Why this tournament feels different for the vulnerable All Blacks
Tonight’s opening fixture really is a doozy, two contenders going tete-a-tete at the earliest opportunity. Luke Baker, our man in Paris, explains why this World Cup feels different for the All Blacks.
Rugby World Cup: Stuart Hogg joins The Independent as a columnist for the tournament
The Independent has got big World Cup team news to share: Scotland legend Stuart Hogg is onboard as a columnist for our premium section for the tournament! Centurion Hogg, his nation’s leading try scorer, will be providing exclusive insight into all of the action across the next eight weeks.
Alex Mitchell selection hints at England’s need for speed against Argentina
For Alex Mitchell, it’s been a rollercoaster couple of months. When the scrum half was cut from Steve Borthwick’s wider England training squad at the end of June, it looked like his World Cup dreams had been dashed. Mitchell began to contemplate a start of the season with Northampton and a watching tournament brief.
But an injury to Jack van Poortvliet opened the door, and Mitchell, true to form, darted through it. One of England’s only bright spots on an otherwise gloomy day against Fiji, Mitchell has earned himself the starting nine shirt for England’s tournament opener against Argentina in Marseille.
The Saints scrum half has arguably been the form nine, a free thinking sprite with the ability to challenge the line. “It is immense credit to [him],” Steve Borthwick said after naming his team on Thursday. “He was incredibly disappointed not to make the original 33-man squad.
Rugby World Cup power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances ahead of the tournament
The Rugby World Cup is almost upon us with the 20 competing teams descending on France ahead of the start of the tournament.
On the final weekend of a busy month of warm-up action, France and South Africa showcased their credentials as contenders with thrashings of Australia and New Zealand respectively, but England sunk further into the mire with a first-ever defeat to Fiji.
A lopsided draw sees the world’s top five nations in the men’s rankings all in one half of the draw, opening up a route to the semi-finals for two sides from Pool C and Pool D.
And with a number of nations outside of the traditional rugby powers developing quickly, it could yet be the most unpredictable and exciting tournament yet.
Here, The Independent assesses how every nation stacks up ahead of the World Cup.
Rugby World Cup 2023 begins today with France vs New Zealand
Good morning!
It’s like Christmas for rugby fans as the World Cup kicks off in Paris tonight with hosts France clashing with New Zealand.
Les Bleus vs the All Blacks is a mouthwatering prospect in what promises to be a feast of rugby in the culinary capital of the world.
Follow live news updates and a host of preview content throughout the day from our reporters Luke Baker and Harry Latham-Coyle on the ground in France.
