(Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Rugby World Cup is here with excitement building ahead of this evening’s opening fixture.

It should be a thrilling curtain raiser in Paris, with hosts France taking on New Zealand in an early clash of contenders.

Both sides are dealing with injury issues but the encounter could offer a chance for either side to lay down an opening night statement of intent.

England, meanwhile, kick their tournament off on Saturday, with Steve Borthwick producing a first line-up containing a number of surprise selections. They face Argentina, with both sides due to speak at the Stade Velodrome on match eve.

Scotland are also in Marseille, with Gregor Townsend ready to name his team later on Friday. South Africa confirmed their squad earlier in the week for a vital first encounter in a competitive Pool B.

Follow all the latest updates from the Rugby World Cup below: