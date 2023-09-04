Rugby World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates ahead of tournament in France
The tournament in France begins on Friday when Les Bleus tackle the All Blacks
The Rugby World Cup is now only days away, with all 20 competing nations at their base camps preparing for action.
The tournament begins on Friday night with an exciting fixture between hosts France and New Zealand in Pool A. The rest of the sides get their campaigns underway on an action-packed weekend, with England taking on Argentina on Saturday in their Pool D opener, and the Pool B clash between South Africa and Scotland a day later likely to prove crucial.
Steve Borthwick appears to have suffered another injury scare ahead of the start of the tournament, with Courtney Lawes, likely to skipper the side in Marseille in the absence of the suspended Owen Farrell, missing their welcome ceremony in Le Touquet. England insist that the flanker was just “sore” after training on the northern French coast, but Borthwick’s side can ill afford to lose another key figure after a disastrous build-up to the tournament. Follow all the latest news and updates from France below:
Rugby World Cup 2023: Fabien Galthie defends selection of Bastien Chalureau
A bit of morning news from French camp, where Fabien Galthie has had to defend the selection of lock Bastien Chalureau after heavy criticism related to Chalureau’s 2020 conviction for a racially motivated assault. The second row was called up last week after Paul Willemse’s injury, and has denied the incident had anything to do with race, but politicians in France have suggested that Galthie was wrong to pick him.
“We have said the same thing now for four years and we carry this mission with heart and commitment: we have to unite and share with French rugby and all French people,” the French head coach said yesterday.
“For four years, racism has had no place in our team, it has no place in rugby. Integrity is a fundamental value of our team and our sport. Bastien has informed us of this affair and firmly and formally denies the allegations.”
Rugby World Cup 2023: Power ranking all 20 nations
It’s Rugby World Cup week, the tournament finally upon us and eyes turning to Paris ahead of that mouthwatering opening fixture between France and New Zealand. All 20 teams are now in France at their base camps, covering every corner of the country from Le Touquet in the north to Nice down on the French riviera.
But which nations will fancy their chances? Find out in The Independent’s power rankings:
Rugby World Cup 2023 squad guide: Every player, fixtures and more
The Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 when host nation France take on New Zealand, in a match set to kick-start a thrilling competition.
An unbalanced draw sets up intrigue where sides other than the favourites of Ireland, France, New Zealand and South Africa could go further into the tournament than expected.
It will be the first time that the tournament returns to a nation that has been a previous sole host, after the 2007 edition was also held in France.
Chile make their tournament debut after beating Canada and the USA in Americas qualifying, while Portugal are set to return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.
Rugby World Cup 2023 talking points including England crisis and TMO Bunker
One of the most eagerly-awaited tournaments in Rugby World Cup history will unfold in France during September and October.
It takes place across nine host cities – Paris, Toulouse, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Nantes and Lille – with more than 2.5 million tickets sold.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the competition.
