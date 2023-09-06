✕ Close Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first match of the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup is almost upon us and will see hosts France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday night.

Just days before the start of the tournament, preparations are underway from all the different camps with Steve Borthwick’s England rugby squad situated in Le Touquet. “We’ve found a town in France that really likes English people, which is quite unique,” joked the head coach earlier this week.

The players and management have presented a happy and relaxed front since arriving in France and have all spoken about their pride and excitement of being at the Rugby World Cup but England arrive here with little form and momentum due to injuries, suspensions, and three warm-up defeats.

They will no doubt address these concerns when talking to the media this morning and give some insight into the camp ahead of the start of the tournament before representatives from Scotland, Ireland and Wales do the same throughout the day.

Follow along for all the latest Rugby World Cup updates: