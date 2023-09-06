Rugby World Cup news LIVE: France name team as New Zealand worry over injuries plus latest England updates
Scotland, Ireland and Wales also give their thoughts about the World Cup throughout the day
The first match of the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup is almost upon us and will see hosts France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday night.
Just days before the start of the tournament, preparations are underway from all the different camps with Steve Borthwick’s England rugby squad situated in Le Touquet. “We’ve found a town in France that really likes English people, which is quite unique,” joked the head coach earlier this week.
The players and management have presented a happy and relaxed front since arriving in France and have all spoken about their pride and excitement of being at the Rugby World Cup but England arrive here with little form and momentum due to injuries, suspensions, and three warm-up defeats.
They will no doubt address these concerns when talking to the media this morning and give some insight into the camp ahead of the start of the tournament before representatives from Scotland, Ireland and Wales do the same throughout the day.
Follow along for all the latest Rugby World Cup updates:
‘It’s an honour and a priviledge’ says Wales’ Dillon Lewis
There was a press conference earlier this morning for the Wales team and Dillon Lewis spoke about what it is like returning to the World Cup after featuring in the last edition in Japan.
“It’s always an honour and privilege to be selected.” he said, “It’s a massive weight off your shoulders but it’s the business end now. I’m excited for the game now. Their set-piece is probably a strength of theirs.
“Japan was a fantastic World Cup. I’m sure France will be the same. You see the crowds they get out here. The chance to travel across these fantastic places and then the most important bit is the rugby.”
New Zealand midfielder Jordie Barrett is in doubt for the World Cup opener against France
Jordie Barrett, who has proved a revelation at inside centre this season after shifting forward, had not trained this week in the lead up to Friday’s game at Stade de France, All Blacks assistant coach Scott Mcleod said.
“He’s had the night off and the day off today,” Mcleod told New Zealand media from training in Lyon.
“We’ll have to see how he wakes up tomorrow. He’ll have an assessment before (training) to see where he’s at, and we’ll go from there.”
The three-times world champions suffered their worst ever test defeat with the recent 35-7 drubbing by South Africa at Twickenham, having won all four previous tests in 2023.
Mcleod said the players were more switched on at camp after the Springboks setback.
“Their ears have been open a lot more, they’ve searched a lot deeper in terms of their execution and understanding of what they have to do, and they want to build to a level they want to play at,” he said.
“The legacy of the jersey means a great deal to the players, and they don’t want to let that down.
“From my knowledge of All Blacks teams, when they lose, they hurt a lot,” he added. “They don’t like losing and want to rectify it.
“That will be our motivation first and foremost, that’s what we’ve been building towards, and France just adds to that motivation in terms of being the host nation, and one of our great opponents.”
(Reuters, reporting by Ian Ransom)
France urged to drop lock convicted of racially motivated assault
France are facing calls to drop Bastien Chalureau just days before their home Rugby World Cup begins after the lock’s conviction for a racially motivated assault.
Chalureau was given a six-month suspended prison sentence in 2020 by a Toulouse court after assaulting two former players.
The 31-year-old, now of Montpellier, is appealing the conviction and denies the incident had any racial element.
Fabien Galthie had initially left him out of his 33-man squad for the tournament, but called up the second row after Paul Willemse’s injury last week.
But the France head coach’s decision to add Chalureau, who won his first international cap last November, to his squad has been criticised ahead of the tournament hosts’ opening game against New Zealand on Friday night.
France urged to drop lock convicted of racially motivated assault
Bastien Chalureau is appealing his conviction after a 2020 incident that he denies was related to racism
Yoram Moefana to start at centre for France
Yoram Moefana will start at centre to make up for the absence of the injured Jonathan Danty, while flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert will pair up with Antoine Dupont for France’s World Cup opening match against New Zealand on Friday.
Les Bleus will also have to do without prop Cyril Baille and flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who are missing out on the tournament through injury.
“We’re getting into this match with the best France team,” head coach Fabien Galthie told a news conference on Wednesday.
Les Bleus, who are gunning for a maiden World Cup title, finished their preparations with a convincing 41-17 victory against Australia.
(Reuters)
England expect to be fully fit for World Cup opener after Courtney Lawes fears
England expect to have a clean bill of health for their vital World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday after downplaying concerns over Courtney Lawes’ fitness.
Lawes took part in the first training session held since the squad arrived at their tournament base in Le Touquet on Thursday, but the Lions flanker missed Saturday’s capping ceremony because of “soreness”.
Attack coach Richard Wigglesworth revealed that England’s likely captain against the Pumas in the absence of the suspended Owen Farrell sat out the function merely as a precautionary measure.
Wigglesworth also issued positive updates on Tom Curry, Kyle Sinckler, Elliot Daly and George Martin, all of whom are carrying knocks ahead of the Marseille opener on September 9.
“Courtney is a bit sore from training on Friday so we decided the best thing for him was to not sit in a chair for an hour or so then have to stand up,” Wigglesworth said.
“He is resting at the hotel. He is bit sore from training – the pitch was heavy because of the rain. Nothing too serious, we are just looking after him.
“We have a few little bumps and bruises like everyone has, but I think we will go into next weekend with a pretty full bill of health.”
England expect to be fully fit for World Cup opener after Courtney Lawes fears
Steve Borthwick’s side are hoping to be have clean bill of health for next Saturday’s clash.
Eddie Jones brings noise and unpredictability - but also gives Australia a proven route to success
Few would have expected a quiet ride to the World Cup when Australia rehired Eddie Jones in January, but even by his headline-a-minute standards, these last few months have felt particularly rich in debate and drama.
Call it the increasingly outdated approach of a populist pretender clinging to a final chance at glory, or the masterful manoeuvres of a veteran schemer successfully taking the attention off his struggling side, but since his return to Sydney as Dave Rennie’s replacement, Jones has most certainly played the hits.
There was the jettisoning from the most inexperienced Australia squad in recent memory of Michael Hooper, presumed skipper, and Quade Cooper. There was the talking up of uncapped flanker Josh Kemeny as a potential wing option. There was the eve-of-tournament departure of attack coach Brad Davis, which brought about the “worst press conference ever” (Jones, 2023), where Australia’s head coach told journalists to give themselves “uppercuts” in his final press engagement before departing for the World Cup.
Eddie Jones brings noise - but also gives Australia a proven route to success
An inexperienced side could still have enough talent to cause some surprises - all the while building for the challenges ahead
Rugby World Cup stadiums: Which cities in France are hosting matches?
Stade de France, Paris
Capacity:81,500
The French national stadium is one of only two arenas in the world (Yokohama Stadium) to have held both a football and rugby World Cup final, and hopes will be high that the host nation can replicate the achievement of their 1998 footballing counterparts and secure a World Cup crown on home soil. The problems fans encountered at last year’s Champions League final will worry organisers, though World Rugby are confident there will be no repeat.
The sixth largest stadium in Europe will host the athletics during Paris 2024.
Matches:
France vs New Zealand, Pool A, Friday 8 September
Australia vs Georgia, Pool C, Saturday 9 September
South Africa vs Ireland, Pool B, Saturday 23 September
Ireland vs Scotland, Pool B, Saturday 7 October
Quarter Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A), Saturday 14 October
Quarter-Final 4 (Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B), Sunday 15 October
Semi-Final 1 (Winner QF1 vs Winner QF 2), Friday 20 October
Semi-Final 2 (Winner QF3 vs Winner QF 4), Saturday 21 October
Bronze Final, Friday 27 October
Final, Saturday 28 October
Rugby World Cup stadiums: Which cities in France are hosting matches?
Stade Velodrome, Marseille
Capacity: 67,847
A regular haunt for the French national team when away from the Stade de France, the Marseille amphitheatre was also the venue for La Rochelle’s win over Leinster in last year’s Champions Cup final. The Stade Velodrome is scheduled to host two quarter finals, just as it did in 2007.
Matches:
England vs Argentina, Pool D, Saturday 9 September
South Africa vs Scotland, Pool B, Sunday 10 September
France vs Namibia, Pool A, Thursday 21 September
South Africa vs Tonga, Pool B, Sunday 1 October
Quarter-Final 1 (Winner Pool C vs Runner-up Pool D), Saturday 14 October
Quarter-Final 3 (Winner Pool D vs Runner-up Pool C), Sunday 15 October
Rugby World Cup stadiums: Which cities in France are hosting matches?
OL Stadium, Lyon
Capacity: 58,883
Located in the Lyon suburb of Décines-Charpieu, the venue otherwise known as Groupama Stadium will host five tournament games. The brainchild of former Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas, the final of the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup was held at the venue. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will visit for two dates next June, while the stadium will also host the encounter between France and England on the final weekend of the 2024 Six Nations.
Matches:
Wales vs Australia, Pool C, Sunday 24 September
Uruguay vs Namibia, Pool A, Wednesday 27 September
New Zealand vs Italy, Pool A, Friday 29 September
New Zealand vs Uruguay, Pool A, Thursday 5 October
France vs Italy, Pool A, Friday 6 October
Rugby World Cup stadiums: Which cities in France are hosting matches?
Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
Capacity: 50,096
The impressive Stade Pierre-Mauroy, named after the former French prime minister and sponsored by sporting retail giants Decathlon, has established itself as the marquee arena in northern France. Located in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, which sits between Lille and Roubaix in a sprawling metropolis close to the border with Belgium, the stadium will host France’s Six Nations game against Italy next year with the Stade de France unavailable ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics
Matches:
France vs Uruguay, Pool A, Thursday 14 September
England vs Chile, Pool D, Saturday 23 September
Scotland vs Romania, Pool B, Saturday 30 September
England vs Samoa, Pool D, Saturday 7 October
Tonga vs Romania, Pool B, Sunday 8 October
