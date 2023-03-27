Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is shaping up as a particularly intriguing edition with the international game arguably more competitive than ever.

Four major contenders - Ireland, France, New Zealand and South Africa - have emerged, but an unbalanced draw has opened the door for nations in the other half to set up a deep tournament run.

After a first foray to Japan four years ago, the competition returns to a previous host nation, with 20 teams again competing.

Chile make their tournament debut after beating Canada and the USA in Americas qualifying, while Portugal are set to return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France. The tournament begins in Paris on 8 September with the host nation facing New Zealand in a heavyweight clash, and will conclude with the final back at the Stade de France on 28 October.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on ITV’s channels, with the broadcaster again holding the rights. Matches will be streamed via ITVX.

Which nations will be competing?

Pool A: France, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia.

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania.

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal.

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile.

Which cities will matches be held in?

Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Nantes, Toulouse

Schedule

Pool stages

Friday 8 September: France vs New Zealand, Pool A (Paris, 8pm BST)

Saturday 9 September: Italy vs Namibia, Pool A (Saint-Etienne, 12pm)

Saturday 9 September: Ireland vs Romania, Pool B (Bordeaux, 2.30pm)

Saturday 9 September: Australia vs Georgia, Pool C (Paris, 5pm)

Saturday 9 September: England vs Argentina, Pool D (Marseille, 8pm)

Sunday 10 September: Japan vs Chile, Pool D (Toulouse, 12pm)

Sunday 10 September: South Africa vs Scotland, Pool B (Marseille, 4.45pm)

Sunday 10 September: Wales vs Fiji, Pool C (Bordeaux, 8pm)

Thursday 14 September: France vs Uruguay, Pool A (Lille, 8pm)

Friday 15 September: New Zealand vs Namibia, Pool A (Toulouse, 8pm)

Saturday 16 September: Samoa vs Chile, Pool D (Bordeaux, 2pm)

Saturday 16 September: Wales vs Portugal, Pool C (Nice, 4.45pm)

Saturday 16 September: Ireland vs Tonga, Pool B (Nantes, 8pm)

Sunday 17 September: South Africa vs Romania, Pool B (Bordeaux, 2pm)

Sunday 17 September: Australia vs Fiji, Pool C (Saint-Etienne, 4.45pm)

Sunday 17 September: England vs Japan, Pool D (Nice, 8pm)

Wednesday 20 September: Italy vs Uruguay, Pool A (Nice, 4.45pm)

Thursday 21 September: France vs Namibia, Pool A (Marseille, 8pm)

Friday 22 September: Argentina vs Samoa, Pool D (Saint-Etienne, 4.45pm)

Saturday 23 September: Georgia vs Portugal, Pool C (Toulouse, 1pm)

Saturday 23 September: England vs Chile, Pool D (Lille, 4.45pm)

Saturday 23 September: South Africa vs Ireland, Pool B (Paris, 8pm)

Sunday 24 September: Scotland vs Tonga, Pool B (Nice, 4.45pm)

Sunday 24 September: Wales vs Australia, Pool C (Lyon, 8pm)

Wednesday 27 September: Uruguay vs Namibia, Pool A (Lyon, 4.45pm)

Thursday 28 September: Japan vs Samoa, Pool D (Toulouse, 8pm)

Friday 29 September: New Zealand vs Italy, Pool A (Lyon, 8pm)

Saturday 30 September: Argentina vs Chile, Pool D (Nantes, 2pm)

Saturday 30 September: Fiji vs Georgia, Pool C (Bordeaux, 4.45pm)

Saturday 30 September: Scotland vs Romania, Pool B (Lille, 8pm)

Sunday 1 October: Australia vs Portugal, Pool C (Saint-Etienne, 4.45pm)

Sunday 1 October: South Africa vs Tonga, Pool B (Marseille, 8pm)

Thursday 5 October: New Zealand vs Uruguay, Pool A (Lyon, 8pm)

Friday 6 October: France vs Italy, Pool A (Lyon, 8pm)

Saturday 7 October: Wales vs Georgia, Pool C (Nantes, 2pm)

Saturday 7 October: England vs Samoa, Pool D (Lille, 4.45pm)

Saturday 7 October: Ireland vs Scotland, Pool B (Paris, 8pm)

Sunday 8 October: Japan vs Argentina, Pool D (Nantes, 12pm)

Sunday 8 October: Tonga vs Romania, Pool B (Lille, 4.45pm)

Sunday 8 October: Fiji vs Portugal, Pool C (Toulouse, 8pm)

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 1 (Winner Pool C vs Runner-Up Pool D) - Marseille, 4pm

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner-Up Pool A) - Paris, 8pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 3 (Winner Pool D vs Runner-Up Pool C) - Marseille, 4pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 4 (Winner Pool A vs Runner-Up Pool B) - Paris, 8pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 20 October: Semi-Final 1, Paris, 8pm

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2, Paris, 8pm

THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF

Friday 27 October, Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October, Paris, 8pm