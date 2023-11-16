Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is the moment a burglar got their hands on the Rugby World Cup and decided not to steal it.

Burglars broke into South Africa Rugby Union’s offices on Monday, but the Webb Ellis Cup the nation won in France last month was left behind. CCTV footage showed one of the criminals touch the trophy and smile, before letting go and walking away to continue rummaging through cupboards and cabinets.

The incident took place at Tygerberg Office Park in Plattekloof, the hilltop office complex in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, where the union is among the tenants. There were no details of what was stolen from South Africa Rugby but local media reported 60 laptops were taken from other offices in the same park.

The trophy awarded to South Africa on the pitch was the real Webb Ellis Cup, but the one they brought home to Cape Town to keep was a replica of the original. It was taken on an open-top bus parade through the streets of the capital, Pretoria, following the triumph.

Additional reporting by Reuters