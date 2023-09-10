Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 Rugby World Cup got underway on Friday 8 September as hosts France beat the mighty New Zealand in a compelling opener in Paris.

A lopsided draw means pools A and B are stacked with much of the world’s heavyweight nations and sees South Africa, Ireland and Scotland all fighting to qualify from the same group.

It also opens up a path for progress on the weaker side of the draw and means two of Wales, Australia, Fiji, England, Argentina and Japan are likely to reach the semi-finals.

Chile make their tournament debut after beating Canada and the USA in Americas qualifying, while Portugal are set to return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Here is how to watch the tournament on TV in the UK – details of the knockout stages will be decided at a later date. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest tips and odds on England vs Argentina here.

Rugby World Cup TV schedule

Friday 8th September

France 27-13 New Zealand (8:15pm BST, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 9th September

Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 10th September

Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Thursday 14th September

France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 15th September

New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

Saturday 16th September

Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV4 / ITVX

Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 17th September

South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Wednesday 20th September

Italy v Uruguay (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV4 / ITVX

Thursday 21st September

France v Namibia (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 22nd September

Argentina v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 23rd September

Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 24th September

Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX

Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Wednesday 27th September

Uruguay v Namibia (4:45pm, OL Stadium) ITV4 / ITVX

Thursday 28th September

Japan v Samoa (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 29th September

New Zealand v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 30th September

Argentina v Chile (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Fiji v Georgia (4:45pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX

Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 1st October

Australia v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX

South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX

Thursday 5th October

New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Friday 6th October

France v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 7th October

Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX

Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 8th October

Japan v Argentina (12pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX

Tonga v Romania (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV3 / ITVX

Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.