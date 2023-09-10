Rugby World Cup 2023 TV schedule: Channels, times and how to watch every fixture online
The 2023 Rugby World Cup got underway on Friday 8 September as hosts France beat the mighty New Zealand in a compelling opener in Paris.
A lopsided draw means pools A and B are stacked with much of the world’s heavyweight nations and sees South Africa, Ireland and Scotland all fighting to qualify from the same group.
It also opens up a path for progress on the weaker side of the draw and means two of Wales, Australia, Fiji, England, Argentina and Japan are likely to reach the semi-finals.
Chile make their tournament debut after beating Canada and the USA in Americas qualifying, while Portugal are set to return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.
Rugby World Cup TV schedule
Friday 8th September
France 27-13 New Zealand (8:15pm BST, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 9th September
Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Romania (2:30pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Argentina (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 10th September
Japan v Chile (12pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Scotland (4:45pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Thursday 14th September
France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 15th September
New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
Saturday 16th September
Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV4 / ITVX
Wales v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 17th September
South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Australia v Fiji (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Wednesday 20th September
Italy v Uruguay (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV4 / ITVX
Thursday 21st September
France v Namibia (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 22nd September
Argentina v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 23rd September
Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Chile (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 24th September
Scotland v Tonga (4:45pm, Stade de Nice) ITV1 / ITVX
Wales v Australia (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Wednesday 27th September
Uruguay v Namibia (4:45pm, OL Stadium) ITV4 / ITVX
Thursday 28th September
Japan v Samoa (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 29th September
New Zealand v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 30th September
Argentina v Chile (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Fiji v Georgia (4:45pm, Stade de Bordeaux) ITV1 / ITVX
Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 1st October
Australia v Portugal (4:45pm, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) ITV1 / ITVX
South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Stade de Marseille) ITV1 / ITVX
Thursday 5th October
New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Friday 6th October
France v Italy (8pm, OL Stadium) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 7th October
Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
England v Samoa (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV1 / ITVX
Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 8th October
Japan v Argentina (12pm, Stade de la Beaujoire) ITV1 / ITVX
Tonga v Romania (4:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy) ITV3 / ITVX
Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stade de Toulouse) ITV4 / ITVX
